The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Concerns for global Marquette community voiced at Spring 2025 Faculty Forum

Faculty expressed a variety of concerns at a panel-style event in the AMU Tuesday.
Byline photo of Sahil Gupta
Sahil Gupta, News ReporterApril 12, 2025
Categories:
Photo by Sahil Gupta
Faculty expressed a variety of concerns in a panel-style event.

Dozens of Marquette faculty attended the Spring 2025 Faculty Forum in the Alumni Memorial Union Tuesday, where concerns for international students on college campuses nationwide were top of mind.

Faculty expressed a variety of concerns to Marquette University President Kimo Ah Yun, along with Acting Provost Sarah Feldner and Executive Vice President Joel Pogodzinski in a panel-style event.

Free speech on campus

Student free speech was one of several political issues brought up at the forum. Faculty expressed concerns about students being targeted for speaking out against the actions of President Donald Trump. This came after several international students at universities across the nation had their visas revoked by the administration after protesting in support of Palestine.

Ah Yun emphasized the importance of protecting Marquette’s students right to free speech.

“There is no question that free speech is something that we value,” Ah Yun said. “Fortunately, I have, to date, not heard of any impacts on Marquette students or faculty.”

International students and faculty

Concerns were also raised about international students and faculty traveling outside of the United States. Feldner emphasized the work that the Office of International Education is doing to keep in touch with all international students and those studying abroad.

“There are regular communications and updates going out to those students, letting them know what is the current situation, what alerts are in place and making sure they understand their rights,” Feldner said.

Some faculty also expressed concerns about their Marquette colleagues from around the globe. Phillip Rocco, professor of political science, said he is worried about losing people who he believes are assets to the university.

“We have colleagues across this campus who here on a [work] visa or are green card holders, and they are being told by their country of origin that if they leave to go see their family, might not get back into the United States,” Rocco said.

Rocco added that he and his colleagues are concerned about the lack of information about how the university intends to support those faculty.

Support from the university

Ah Yun conceded that the university may not be able to support every foreign faculty and staff member who is caught in that situation. He said the university will continue to monitor the situations and advise foreign faculty and staff on the best way to proceed.

“We would obviously look at the situation, we would understand through our general counsel about the best opportunities to be able to help anyone who ends up in the situation,” Ah Yun said.

This story was written by Sahil Gupta. He can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Academic Senate
MLSC students stand in the back of the UAS meeting to defend their program.
Medical laboratory science majors fill UAS meeting to oppose program termination
The university will be adding a fee of $210 per semester for student health and mental health services.
Marquette increases tuition by 4% for the 2025-26 academic year
Marquette has a small group that is assessing which orders are going to impact the campus. Marquette Wire stock photo.
What to know about how Trump's executive orders could impact Marquette
Students and faculty demonstrate outside Zilber Hall.
Letter to the Editor: Do Marquette’s administrators understand Marquette’s values?
Also tagged with concerns
This is just a screen grab from the video taken by John Doe of students gathering, unmasked.
Parties persist as pandemic continues
Also tagged with immigration
Dozens of students were in attendance for the presentation.
Soup with Substance: Louise Cainkar talks U.S. immigration policy changes, Project 2025
During his Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony, Trump declared that “the Golden Age of America” had begun. Photo courtesy of Free Malaysia Today.
Trump tests presidential power in first week
Donald Trump kicked off his second term Monday with a string of sweeping executive actions on issues ranging from immigration to energy. Photo courtesy of Free Malaysia Today.
Trump commences term with string of orders
Tammy Baldwin (left) is running for reelection as a Democratic candidate.
Baldwin runs for reelection in battleground state
About the Contributor
Sahil Gupta
Sahil Gupta, News Reporter
Sahil Gupta is a first-year from Elm Grove, Wisconsin majoring in Journalism. He is a news reporter for the Marquette Wire for the 2024-2025 school year. In his free time, Sahil enjoys cooking food, exploring Milwaukee and listening to Taylor Swift. As a news reporter, Sahil is eager to raise civic awareness through political coverage and share stories of Golden Eagles doing extraordinary things.