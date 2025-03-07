The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette faces Villanova in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament to decide the season series

Max Mullin, Sports ReporterMarch 7, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
For the second straight season, Marquette faces Villanova in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament with a chance to play itself into the NCAA Tournament.

Marquette (21-9, 12-6 Big East) squares off with Villanova (17-14, 11-7 Big East) in the rubber match of the season series at the Big East Tournament.

In the first matchup at the Al McGuire Center, the Golden Eagles downed the Wildcats 64-59 behind Halle Vice’s career high 20 points (Vice also scored 20 against Villanova in the second matchup) and 12 rebounds. Marquette shot worse than Villanova (36.9 percent to the Wildcats’ 43.9 percent) but that did not matter because the Golden Eagles grabbed 16 offensive boards and outrebounded the Wildcats 44-33. Marquette also won the turnover battle, forcing 16 Villanova turnovers while coughing the ball up 15 times.

The matchup in Finneran Pavilion was a different story. Marquette lost the turnover battle 18-13 and the Wildcats scored 19 points off Golden Eagle turnovers. Villanova also competed at a higher level on the glass, holding Marquette to 10 offensive rebounds. The Wildcats grabbed 31 rebounds to Marquette’s 33. Marquette had an off-shooting night from downtown, going 0-for-9 while Villanova lit the nylon up, shooting 8-of-17 from deep. The Wildcats prevailed 65-53.

Keys to the game

For the Golden Eagles, rebounding and tough defense have been their identity throughout the year. Those trends will need to continue on Saturday. Marquette is plus five per game on the glass, and Villanova is negative, at 4.9. Both teams have a slight positive edge in turnover margin as well.

Marquette will look to create extra shot attempts by winning the glass. The Golden Eagles will also try to limit turnovers and cause havoc on the defensive end.

The 3-point line will also be a factor in Saturday’s matchup. The Wildcats are 14-for-34 (41 percent) from downtown against Marquette while giving up five three-pointers on 25 attempts (20 percent). The Golden Eagles will try to force Villanova to score over them on contested two-point shots, while running the Wildcats off the three-point line.

Halle Vice is an X-factor in the Big East Quarterfinals. She is averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds (season average of 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds) against the Wildcats. Look for her to play confidently and assert her presence in the paint.

Larger Implications

Marquette is currently ranked fourth among teams outside the NCAA tournament, according to ESPN Bracketologist Charlie Creme. A victory against Villanova would significantly boost the Golden Eagles’ tournament aspirations. It remains uncertain whether a quarterfinal win would secure Marquette a spot on the right side of the bubble. At the very least, it gives the Golden Eagles the opportunity to face the winner of St. John’s and UConn in the semifinal. A strong performance in the Big East tournament could send Marquette dancing.

How to follow

Watch: The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2, with John Fanta (play-by-play) and Kim Adams (analyst) calling the game.

Listen: Tune into Marquette Wire Radio where I will have the call.

Follow: Follow @MUWireSports on Twitter/X for live updates.

This story was written by Max Mullin. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MullinMax.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with big east tournament
Marquette men's golf claimed its fifth Big East Tournament title in program history April 30 at Riverton Pointe Country Club. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette claws back to claim fifth Big East title in program history
Junior guard Tyler Kolek finished with 19 points in No. 6 Marquette men's basketball's win over St. John's in the Big East Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
BASELINE: Marquette withstands early exit in Big East Tournament
Marquette volleyball celebrates during its 3-0 win over Creighton Nov. 19 at the Al McGuire Center.
Golden Eagles in search of first Big East title since 2013
Sophomore guard D.J. Carton (21) throws down an aggressive dunk in the first half of the team's first-round matchup against Georgetown on Wednesday afternoon (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette’s season ends with 68-49 loss to Georgetown at MSG
Also tagged with Cara Consuegra
Marquette reached 20 wins in 28 games, tied for the second-fastest road to 20 wins by a first-year head coach in program history with Terri Mitchell.
Cara Consuegra is named co-coach of the year in her first season with Marquette
MU's five-game winning streak came to a halt Sunday afternoon against No. 5 UConn.
Marquette finishes its first regular season under Cara Consuegra with a 92-57 loss at UConn
Senior forward Abby Cracknell played 14 minutes Thursday night in MU's route of Xavier — the most she's played in a Big East contest this season.
Marquette routs Xavier 62-37 to cross the 20-win threshold in year one of the Consuegra era
Mason is averaging 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season.
Jaidynn Mason's 'fireball' role is coming up big for Marquette women's basketball
Also tagged with Halle Vice
Volker's 24 points help propel Marquette to its fifth road win of the season.
Road Warriors: Marquette avenges its loss from earlier this season to Seton Hall with a 68-61 road victory
Vice is averaging 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds this season for the Golden Eagles.
Halle Vice blossoming in starting role through chemistry and positional versatility
Marquette fell for the fourth time in conference play on Sunday.
Villanova downs Marquette 65-53 behind a strong second quarter
Despite attempting a season-low nine 3-pointers Saturday, Marquette shot a season-high 66.7 percent from deep in its 75-58 over Georgetown.
Marquette outlasts Georgetown 75-58 behind a hot shooting night