The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Takeaways from Marquette’s Big East Tournament loss to St. John’s

Byline photo of Mikey Severson
Mikey Severson, Sports ReporterMarch 15, 2025
Photo by Bret Feiner
Stevie Mitchell finished Friday’s game against St. John’s with 11 points and four rebounds.

NEW YORK — Marquette men’s basketball got out to a commanding start, but was unable to maintain its pacing. Overtime wasn’t needed Friday night at Madison Square Garden, as St. John’s stepped into the driver’s seat after Big East Player of the Year, RJ Luis Jr. found the bottom of the net with over 16 minutes left to kickstart the Johnnies. After that, the Red Storm set the pedal to the medal as Marquette was defeated 79-63.

Zuby Ejiofor’s big night

Junior forward Zuby Ejiofor was the first St. John’s player with 30-plus points and nine rebounds in a postseason game since Walter Berry in 1986 and had the most points in a semifinal since Kemba Walker in 2011. While Marquette was able to overcome Ryan Conwell’s career afternoon (38 points, 7-of-11 from deep) Thursday against Xavier, the same could not be said Friday against Ejiofor in the paint or at the line.

The 6-foot-9 forward finished with a career-high 33 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Ejiofor found himself making plays throughout the game, slamming down an assortment of dunks, converting a loose ball opportunity into a jam, and additionally shifting the tide of the game after a drawing a flagrant foul early in the second half on junior guard Chase Ross and subsequently converting on the free throws. Ejiofor scored 23 second half points en route to helping the Red Storm outscore the Golden Eagles 44-26 in those 20 minutes.

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said that Ejiofor’s performance played a vital role in how the game shook out.

“Zuby Ejiofor was the best player on the floor, he was terrific today,” Smart said.

Second half shooting slump sinks Marquette

After riding a hot shooting first few minutes at the Garden to a two-point halftime lead, the Golden Eagles couldn’t buy a bucket down the stretch as St. John’s lead continued to balloon. Marquette only made one 3-pointer on 12 attempts in the final 20 minutes.

The free throw fever resurfaced in the second half, as Marquette shot 5-for-12 from the line after making all six before the halftime buzzer. The Golden Eagles led by as many as 15 points early on, but the Red Storm responded with a run of their own to cap off the first half. Smart acknowledged after the game that early leads aren’t always mentally easy to deal with.

“Today was in some ways, the opposite, because we got up earlier in the game, we had a lead,” Smart said. “Sometimes, when we get up earlier, it’s almost fool’s gold, it’s like a false sense of where you need to be, but you know it’s going to be a long game.”

Kam Jones keeps scoring production

A bright spot for Marquette this season has been Kam Jones’ reliability as a scorer, he’s been in double figures in each of Marquette’s games this season. He led the Golden Eagles with 24 points on the evening and also racked up seven rebounds.

He became Marquette’s second all-time second leading scorer in yesterday’s game, while simultaneously joining the 2000-point club. Jones helped propel Marquette’s initial run behind four baskets in less than 80 seconds of game time.

Senior guard Stevie Mitchell joined Jones in double figures with 11 points, but it wasn’t enough, as St. John’s capitalized off the two-headed spear of poor shooting and non-balanced scoring to secure the victory.

This article was written by Mikey Severson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MikeySeversonMU

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with big east tournament
The Golden Eagles will miss the Big East Tournament championship for the first time since 2022.
No. 5 Marquette is unable to sustain its hot start against No. 1 St. John's, losing 79-63 in the Big East Tournament semifinals
First-year forward Royce Parham scored 10 points in Marquette's 89-87 win over Xavier in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament.
Jones' 28-point performance helps No. 5 Marquette down No. 4 Xavier, 89-87, in another Big East quarterfinal thriller
Chase Ross throws down a windmill dunk Saturday during Marquette's 86-84 loss to No. 6 St. John's.
Baltz's Book: A tough week sees Marquette drop to No. 25 in the AP Poll as the postseason looms
Senior guard Lee Volker (right) scored a season-low three points in Marquette's 73-66 loss in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament.
Marquette’s tournament hopes are crushed in a 73-66 heartbreaking loss to Villanova
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Basketball
St. John's was one of two teams to beat Marquette twice this season in Big East play.
PREVIEW: No. 5 Marquette looks to claim revenge over No. 1 St. John's in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament
Sophomore guard Zaide Lowery has appeared in 28 of MU's 32 games this season, averaging 4.1 points per game and 2.8 rebounds.
Zaide Lowery's football background is helping propel bench rebounding for Marquette basketball
Stevie Mitchell scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting in Marquette's 89-87 win over Xavier in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament.
Three takeaways from Marquette's 89-87 over Xavier
The last time the Musketeers and Golden Eagles faced off in the Big East Tournament was in the championship game in 2023. MU came away with the win, 65-51, to earn its first Big East Tournament championship.
PREVIEW: No. 25 Marquette looking to turn the page against Xavier in first round of Big East Tournament
Also tagged with Shaka Smart
MU has won four of the teams' last five matchups.
PREVIEW: No. 11 Marquette looks to bounce back and take control of second place in the Big East versus the red-hot Creighton Bluejays
PREVIEW: No. 11 Marquette attempts to get back in the win column against the 12th ranked, red hot Johnnies
PREVIEW: No. 11 Marquette attempts to get back in the win column against the 12th ranked, red hot Johnnies
Chase Ross (2) throws down a fast break dunk during Marquette's 85-83 win at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Takeaways from Marquette's 85-83 OT thriller win over DePaul
Zaide Lowery drives to the hoop in Marquette's 105-71 win over DePaul. He played 13 minutes. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
MUBB-DePaul takeaways: Tyler Kolek breaks record, defense stands strong, extended bench minutes
About the Contributor
Mikey Severson
Mikey Severson, Sports Reporter
Mikey Severson is a sophomore from St. Charles, Illinois majoring in Journalism, with a minor in Sports Management. He is a Sports Reporter for the 2024-25 school year. In his free time, Mikey enjoys watching football, playing tennis & pickleball, hanging out with friends and trying new foods. He is excited to provide engaging coverage of sports within the Marquette community.