No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 1 Xavier live blog; the Golden Eagles look for revenge against the Red Storm in semifinals of the Big East Tournament

Raquel Ruiz, Sports ReporterMarch 14, 2025
No. 5 Marquette attempts to advance to the Big East Tournament championship game for the third straight year against No. 1 St. John’s.
Mar 14, 2025, 7:09 pm

NEW YORK – It’s only been six days since the last matchup.  

No. 5 Marquette men’s basketball takes on No. 1 St. John’s at Madison Square Garden in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament, and the Red Storm have gone 2-0 in the series against the Golden Eagles.

Marquette is coming off a thrilling quarterfinal victory against No. 4 Xavier last night; meanwhile, St. John’s has continued its winning streak against Butler.

St. John’s picks up steam after Ross’s flagrant

The score teetered straight out of the first half after trading baskets with one another, but after a flagrant foul from both Ross and another personal Jones, Marquette found the energy they had put in early on slipping away quickly as it trailed 51-45. 

Ross’s foul came on a 3-point make from Scott, which gave Zuby Ejiofor two free throws, making it a five point swing in favor of the Red Storm.

Mar 14, 2025, 6:54 pm

Marquette completes a wacky 20 minutes up a pair of points

Mistakes caused the Golden Eagles to turn the ball over three times in the matter of seconds, allowing the Red Storm to take their first lead of the game with 1:27 left in the half. However, sophomore forward Zaide Lowery answered back to tie it at 35 a piece. Senior guard managed to keep Marquette ahead going into the locker room after he was seen going 2-for-2 at the line. 

The Golden Eagles led 37-35 at the end of 20 minutes, thanks to a game-high 15 points from Jones.

Mar 14, 2025, 6:22 pm

Ross comes back in as MU tries to weather the storm

It took over 13 minutes before the crowd remembered who they were cheering for and the roars at Madison Square Garden erupted. Tied at 31, junior guard Chase Ross made a driving layup to give Marquette a little more breathing room. Ross, playing with two fouls, was forced to come in after Norman picked up three quick first half fouls.

The Golden Eagles led 33-31 at the under-four media timeout in the first half.

Mar 14, 2025, 6:20 pm

Foul troubles

Shooting fouls began to look like an issue for the Golden Eagles as junior forward Ben Gold had two with 7:53 left on the clock in the first half. In just over 1:30, they managed to put St. John’s at the line three times.

Mar 14, 2025, 6:07 pm

The Johnnie’s fight back

The Red Storm left Marquette struggling a bit to find a way to make connections with the field goal shooting, leaving MU open from behind the arc. And it was a reverse style of play for the Johnnie’s, as they only took four shots in the first nine minutes.

Marquette seemed to have let off the gas pedal a bit, seeing that they allowed the Red Storm to make a 15 point gap drop to seven after an 8-0 run in 1:12.

Mar 14, 2025, 5:48 pm

Jones starts with his hair on fire as MU throws the first punch

It took two and a half minutes before senior forward David Joplin put up the first points of the night. Both teams went shot for shot, missing both. Following shortly after were two back-to-back steals from each team. 

It was clear that each team was matching the other’s energy, however, Marquette was putting their fans on their feet, moving in every direction possible to make plays. Kam Jones had 10 points in the first 4:13, getting MU out to an early 12-5 lead.

