No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 1 Xavier live blog; the Golden Eagles look for revenge against the Red Storm in semifinals of the Big East Tournament

NEW YORK – It’s only been six days since the last matchup.
No. 5 Marquette men’s basketball takes on No. 1 St. John’s at Madison Square Garden in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament, and the Red Storm have gone 2-0 in the series against the Golden Eagles.
Marquette is coming off a thrilling quarterfinal victory against No. 4 Xavier last night; meanwhile, St. John’s has continued its winning streak against Butler.
Fifth seeded Marquette is just about ready to take on top-seeded St. John’s at Madison Square Garden in the Big East Tournament semifinals. #mubb @RaquelRuizMU gets you set for tonight’s action: pic.twitter.com/dH7ukafuLA
— Marquette Wire Sports (@MUWireSports) March 14, 2025
St. John’s picks up steam after Ross’s flagrant
The score teetered straight out of the first half after trading baskets with one another, but after a flagrant foul from both Ross and another personal Jones, Marquette found the energy they had put in early on slipping away quickly as it trailed 51-45.
Ross’s foul came on a 3-point make from Scott, which gave Zuby Ejiofor two free throws, making it a five point swing in favor of the Red Storm.