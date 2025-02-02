The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Villanova downs Marquette 65-53 behind a strong second quarter

Max Mullin, Sports ReporterFebruary 2, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
Marquette fell for the fourth time in conference play on Sunday.

Villanova (12-10, 6-4 Big East) beats Marquette (14-7, 6-4 Big East) after building a 38-26 halftime lead and holding the Golden Eagles scoreless from behind the arc.

Three Point Shooting

It’s almost been a full year since Marquette hasn’t connected on a 3-pointer in a contest. The last time that happened was last season against Georgetown in an eventual 52-38 win. Sunday, an 0-for-9 performance from downtown made the Wildcat’s halftime lead insurmountable.

On the other side, Villanova went 8-of-17 on deep ball attempts, marking the seventh time this season the Wildcats have made more than 7 treys.

Marquette allowed Villanova to shoot 47.1% from the outside, the second-highest 3-point percentage the Golden Eagles have allowed all season and 17.7% higher than Marquette’s season average of allowing 29.4% shooting from deep.

Taking care of the basketball

The Golden Eagles had 18 turnovers, 11 of which were in the first half. 10 of them were steals for Villanova, which led to 19 Wildcat points off turnovers.

Marquette turned the Wildcats over 13 times, which led to 12 Golden Eagle points, slightly below Marquette’s season average of 15.3.

The Golden Eagles are 13-2 when forcing a higher or the same turnover percentage than their opponent, but drop to 1-5 when turning it over at a higher percentage than their opponent.

Stand Out Players

Halle Vice carried the Golden Eagles with 20 points (9-for-10 shooting), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and only one turnover. Vice did this while shooting her highest field goal percentage of the year (90%).

Skylar Forbes added 12 points (3-for-11), Jaidynn Mason scored 10 points (4-of-8) and Lee Volker dropped six points (3-for-10).

The Wildcats were led by a three-headed scoring monster. Jasmine Bascoe scored 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor and added six assists. Denae Carter scored 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting and Bronagh Power-Cassidy scored 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from deep.

Together, these three Wildcats combined to score 46 of 65 of Villanova’s points.

Bench Production

Marquette got three points from its bench with six boards, one assist and four turnovers.

On the other hand, Villanova had outstanding bench production. The Wildcats bench scored 13 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished seven assists, had seven steals and limited the turnovers to three.

Up Next

Marquette (14-7, 6-4 Big East) returns home on Wednesday, February 5th, at 6:30 p.m. CST to try and bounce back against St. John’s (13-9, 3-8 Big East).

This story was written by Max Mullin. He can be reached at [email protected]  or on Twitter/X @MullinMax

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Halle Vice
Despite attempting a season-low nine 3-pointers Saturday, Marquette shot a season-high 66.7 percent from deep in its 75-58 over Georgetown.
Marquette outlasts Georgetown 75-58 behind a hot shooting night
Halle Vice finished with a career-high in points (14) and rebounds (11) in Marquette's 83-50 win over IU Indy Sunday afternoon (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Marquette routs IU Indy 83-50 to notch second home win of the season behind Halle Vice's double-double
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Women's basketball falls to South Florida in overtime in first round of NCAA Tournament
Marquette Wire Stock Photo
Basketball teams add new members to its programs
Also tagged with Lee Volker
The Golden Eagles shot just 19-for-54 in the loss Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 at the Al McGuire Center.
Lackluster second quarter proves to be too much to overcome in Marquette's 58-52 loss to Seton Hall
Marquette women's basketball fell to 3-3 in Big East play Wednesday night at the Al McGuire Center after suffering a 58-52 loss to Seton Hall.
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Marquette's comeback attempt falls short as Seton Hall prevails 58-52
Marquette women's basketball fell to 2-4 on the season in true road games with its 71-68 loss Wednesday night at Creighton.
Marquette’s hard-fought comeback falls short against Creighton, 71-68
Marquette women's basketball led by as many as 28 points on Sunday in it's 78-57 win over Illinois State (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Forbes tallies first career double-double in Marquette's 78-57 win over Illinois State
Also tagged with Marquette Women's Basketball
Students wait for the start of Marquette's second-ever student-only game at the Al McGuire Center on Nov. 8.
Marquette's Top 10 Sports Moments of 2024
Marquette women's basketball won its first Big East game under Cara Consuegra Sunday, Dec. 29 at Wintrust Arena.
Marquette's shared scoring helps secure first conference win of the season, 78-59 over DePaul
Skylar Forbes (right) tallied her second double-double of the season Saturday, Dec. 21 in Marquette's 87-42 win over Stonehill.
Marquette cruises past Stonehill 87-42 to cap off non-conference play behind Skylar Forbes' career-high 25 points
Marquette women's basketball is 1-3 in true road games this season.
Marquette's seven-game win streak comes to an end at Bowling Green, 64-62