The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette’s tournament hopes are crushed in a 73-66 heartbreaking loss to Villanova

Max Mullin, Sports ReporterMarch 8, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
Senior guard Lee Volker (right) scored a season-low three points in Marquette’s 73-66 loss in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament.

Villanova (18-13, 11-7 Big East) ended Marquette’s (20-10, 12-8 Big East) NCAA Tournament hopes with a 73-66 win behind first-year guard Jasmine Bascoe’s double-double.

Year in review

With a win and some luck, the Golden Eagles had a chance to go dancing in head coach Cara Consuegra’s first year as head coach. Bascoe and graduate guard Maddie Burke had something to say about that.

Bascoe scored 22 points, grabbed 10 boards and dished out four assists. Burke went 5-for-9 from deep and scored 18 massive points.

For Marquette, the inexperience of not having played on a stage as big as the Big East Tournament reared its ugly head. It wasn’t its best performance.

“Playoff basketball requires your best,” Consuegra said. “We didn’t have our best today on either end of the floor.”

One subpar performance does not define what Consuegra, and company have done this season. The season has been extraordinary, and not just because of the 20 wins. 

“The 20 wins and postseason accolades are great, but the bond that this team has formed and how we have come together is above all of that,” Consuegra said. “I love this team; I’m grateful for this team, and we aren’t going to allow this disappointment to take away from that.”

Lee Volker didn’t have her best game Saturday, going 1-for-11 from the floor. She also went down late in the game with a scary injury and had to be carried off. Nevertheless, Volker’s impact on the team cannot be understated. Marquette did a 10-minute practice drill designed to be so hard that it’s nearly impossible.

“Lee was always the one saying, ‘hey we got this let’s reset and go again,’” Consuegra said. “That set the standard for the type of leader she could be for us.”

Marquette will likely be invited to the NIT, so they will have a chance to play meaningful postseason basketball.

Villanova’s stars shine

 As mentioned above, Briscoe carried the Wildcats to the win with her impressive stat line and ability to handle and distribute the ball. Sophomore guard Maddie Weber and Briscoe’s ability to draw multiple defenders and make passes to open teammates to put the Golden Eagles’ defense on the run. Webber scored 10 points and had five assists.

Villanova shot 46.4 percent from the floor (26-of-56) and kept up its hot shooting from deep against the Golden Eagles (9-23, 39 percent). The Wildcats held the Golden Eagles to 22-of-57 from the field (38.6 percent) and 3-for-13 (23 percent) from 3-point range.

Frontcourt domination

The Golden Eagles’ front court was cooking offensively. Sophomore guard Halle Vice led the way with an ultra-efficient 17 points (6-for-10) and nine rebounds (four offensive). Sophomore forward Skylar Forbes got into the action, leading Marquette in scoring with 23 points on 7-for-17 shooting. She knocked down the Golden Eagles’ only three triples of the game and grabbed eight rebounds. Redshirt sophomore forward Charia Smith also played an outstanding game in limited minutes. She scored seven points on 2-of-2 shooting from the floor and grabbed six rebounds.

Behind the fierce front court, Marquette dominated the glass. It grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and outrebounded Villanova 42-29. Even though the Golden Eagles dominated the glass, they could not take advantage of the extra opportunities. Marquette scored nine second-chance points to the Wildcats’ 10.

Up Next

Nothing is for sure, but Marquette likely will play in the WNIT. Tune in to the WNIT selection night on Sunday, March 16th. Times, places, and dates for games will be released subsequently.

 This story was written by Max Mullin. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MullinMax.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with big east tournament
For the second straight season, Marquette faces Villanova in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament with a chance to play itself into the NCAA Tournament.
Marquette faces Villanova in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament to decide the season series
Marquette men's golf claimed its fifth Big East Tournament title in program history April 30 at Riverton Pointe Country Club. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette claws back to claim fifth Big East title in program history
Junior guard Tyler Kolek finished with 19 points in No. 6 Marquette men's basketball's win over St. John's in the Big East Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
BASELINE: Marquette withstands early exit in Big East Tournament
Marquette volleyball celebrates during its 3-0 win over Creighton Nov. 19 at the Al McGuire Center.
Golden Eagles in search of first Big East title since 2013
Also tagged with Cara Consuegra
Marquette reached 20 wins in 28 games, tied for the second-fastest road to 20 wins by a first-year head coach in program history with Terri Mitchell.
Cara Consuegra is named co-coach of the year in her first season with Marquette
MU's five-game winning streak came to a halt Sunday afternoon against No. 5 UConn.
Marquette finishes its first regular season under Cara Consuegra with a 92-57 loss at UConn
Senior forward Abby Cracknell played 14 minutes Thursday night in MU's route of Xavier — the most she's played in a Big East contest this season.
Marquette routs Xavier 62-37 to cross the 20-win threshold in year one of the Consuegra era
Mason is averaging 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season.
Jaidynn Mason's 'fireball' role is coming up big for Marquette women's basketball
Also tagged with Halle Vice
Volker's 24 points help propel Marquette to its fifth road win of the season.
Road Warriors: Marquette avenges its loss from earlier this season to Seton Hall with a 68-61 road victory
Vice is averaging 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds this season for the Golden Eagles.
Halle Vice blossoming in starting role through chemistry and positional versatility
Marquette fell for the fourth time in conference play on Sunday.
Villanova downs Marquette 65-53 behind a strong second quarter
Despite attempting a season-low nine 3-pointers Saturday, Marquette shot a season-high 66.7 percent from deep in its 75-58 over Georgetown.
Marquette outlasts Georgetown 75-58 behind a hot shooting night