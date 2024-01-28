Women’s basketball all-time winningest coach Terri Mitchell inducted into M Club Hall of Fame

Terri Mitchell’s dream to coach started all the way back in college.

While finishing up her playing days Duquesne, Mitchell realized that she had a desire to help out college kids.

“College is an amazing time to try to influence young lives,” Mitchell said. “To get that opportunity at 28 years old and do it at a prestigious university, I had no idea where it was going to go but I fell in love the first day I stepped on this campus (Marquette), and it continued for a long time.”

Mitchell was inducted into the ‘M Club’ Hall of Fame on Saturday, an honor that was a long time coming for Marquette women’s basketball’s all-time wins leader (348).

Mitchell was honored between the first and second quarter of the Marquette women’s game against Butler on Saturday afternoon.

Former Marquette Women’s Basketball Coach Terri Mitchell (@CoachTerri8611) gets recognized for her induction into the M Club Hall of Fame during @MarquetteWBB‘s game against Butler. #muwbb pic.twitter.com/xPLkDIVIoo — Marquette Wire Sports (@MUWireSports) January 28, 2024

Then at halftime, dozens of Marquette women’s basketball alumni were honored as well, many of whom were Mitchell’s former players.

“It’s a testament to the alumni who came out today, they surprised me,” Mitchell said. “The flew in from Florida, California, Texas, Minnesota, Michigan, to be here because Marquette means that much to them.”

Mitchell's career by the numbers 348 – wins .618 – win percentage (second all-time among MUWBB head coaches) 7 – NCAA Tournament appearances 4 – Conference USA regular season championships 3 – Conference USA Coach of the Year awards 3 – Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division I Coach of the Year honors

Mitchell has received countless awards in her coaching career, including being inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2021. But she said that being inducted into the ‘M Club’ means something more.

“All the other awards have been great, but this one obviously means the most to me,” Mitchell said. “23 years of my life being here, and all the great women I’ve had the opportunity to coach, I’m the one getting the award, but it’s because of them.

“It’s because of everyone, the players, the staff who made me look good, that’s why this one means the most, Marquette has a special place in my heart.”

After her first win as the head coach of Marquette, a group of Mitchell’s friends made her a cake with a big No. 1 on it, a gesture she hasn’t forgotten and one that taught her life-lessons on how to treat people.

“I never forgot that, all these years later because they took the time to make my day special,” Mitchell said. “I remembered that, and since for me it has been, ‘How can I make other people’s day special, what can I do in my position as head coach to put a smile on someone’s face?'”

Mitchell put plenty of smiles on the Marquette community’s face in her 23 years at the Golden Eagles’ helm. After serving as an assistant for five years, Mitchell took over at the helm in 1996, and during the next 18 years would collect the program win record.

In those 18 years, Mitchell guided Marquette to four Conference USA regular season titles and the 2008 Women’s National Invitation Tournament Championship. Mitchell also led the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Tournament seven times.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.