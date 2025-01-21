Mike Broeker announced as vice president and director of athletics at Marquette

Marquette University Dr. Kimo Ah Yun announced the promotion of Mike Broeker as the school’s next vice president and director of athletics on Tuesday.

Broeker will assume the role immediately, succeeding Bill Scholl — whose retirement was officially announced at the under-16 media timeout of the Marquette men’s basketball game Saturday against Xavier. Scholl announced last May that he would be retiring once a successor was found.

Broeker is in his 18th year as deputy director of athletics at Marquette but has been in athletics leadership roles at Marquette for 21 years.

“Throughout his decades-long career at Marquette, Mike has demonstrated that he is committed to providing a transformational experience for our student-athletes,” President Ah Yun said in a press release in Marquette Today.

“As a former student-athlete, Mike understands the demands our student-athletes face and creates an environment that supports every aspect of their Marquette experience. He has been involved in a number of campus initiatives and appreciates the role athletics plays within the university community. I look forward to working closely with him as Marquette and the BIG EAST continue to navigate the evolving landscape of college athletics.”

Broeker worked in communications for the Women’s Tennis Association and the NBA before getting hired by Marquette in 2003 as assistant athletic director for media relations.

He then was promoted to deputy director of athletics. Broeker has managed day-to-day operations and focused on revenue generation for the department. He also is the administrator for the men’s basketball program, helping head coach Shaka Smart put together the season schedule.

“I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the next vice president and director of athletics at Marquette University,” Broeker said in a statement. “My sincere thanks to President Ah Yun, the search committee, and everyone involved in this process for placing their trust in me.

“Marquette has played a pivotal role in shaping both my personal and professional journey over the past 21 years, and I am excited to continue working alongside our exceptional student-athletes, coaches and staff. Together, we will ensure that our athletics program remains a strong reflection of our Jesuit values of excellence, faith, leadership and service.”

He will be officially introduced at a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m. in AMU 227.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.