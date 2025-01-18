No. 7 MUBB – Xavier live updates: Marquette attempts to notch its sixth consecutive victory over the Musketeers

No. 7 Marquette men’s basketball (15-2, 6-0 Big East) is back at Fiserv Forum Saturday afternoon for a tilt with Xavier (11-7, 3-4 Big East).
The Golden Eagles are coming off a thrilling overtime win at DePaul Tuesday night in which senior forward David Joplin scored a career-high 30 points.
Something that is also notable for the Golden Eagles is that Kam Jones is averaging 28 points and 5.6 assists against the Musketeers in his last three outings against them. Jones is averaging 19.6 points per game this season.
Ryan Conwell is someone to keep an eye on for Xavier. The Indiana State transfer is averaging 17.1 points per game on 41.6 percent shooting from 3-point land. Conwell leads the Musketeers in 3-point attempts, averaging 7.6 a game.
The Golden Eagles have won the team’s last five matchups, with their last loss coming at Cintas Center on Jan. 15, 2023.
Refresh your browser to follow beat writer Matthew Baltz’s live updates during the game.
MU trails 35-24 at half
Marquette trails by its largest margin of the season at the half, down 11 after 20 minutes of play.
After coming into this one averaging just 8.8 turnovers per game, the Golden Eagles turned the ball over seven times en route to only forcing Xavier into three turnovers itself.
Joplin leads the Golden Eagles with six points. They are shooting 3-of-14 from 3-point range as a team.
Freemantle has a game-high 10 points for the Musketeers. He’s pulled down a trio of rebounds as well.
The Golden Eagles were very sloppy on offense. The penetration to the rim was there, but once they would dip the ball bellow their chest to rip through with it, it would getting ripped away from them almost every time.
Marquette is going to have figure out how to take care of the basketball better and get better looks close to the basket in the second half if it wants to remain unbeaten in Big East play.