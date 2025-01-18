The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire

No. 7 MUBB – Xavier live updates: Marquette attempts to notch its sixth consecutive victory over the Musketeers

Matthew Baltz, Sports DirectorJanuary 18, 2025
Marquette downed Xavier 72-70 on Dec. 21, 2024 in the team’s first matchup this season.
Jan 18, 2025, 2:09 pm

No. 7 Marquette men’s basketball (15-2, 6-0 Big East) is back at Fiserv Forum Saturday afternoon for a tilt with Xavier (11-7, 3-4 Big East).

The Golden Eagles are coming off a thrilling overtime win at DePaul Tuesday night in which senior forward David Joplin scored a career-high 30 points.

Something that is also notable for the Golden Eagles is that Kam Jones is averaging 28 points and 5.6 assists against the Musketeers in his last three outings against them. Jones is averaging 19.6 points per game this season.

Ryan Conwell is someone to keep an eye on for Xavier. The Indiana State transfer is averaging 17.1 points per game on 41.6 percent shooting from 3-point land. Conwell leads the Musketeers in 3-point attempts, averaging 7.6 a game.

The Golden Eagles have won the team’s last five matchups, with their last loss coming at Cintas Center on Jan. 15, 2023.

Refresh your browser to follow beat writer Matthew Baltz’s live updates during the game.

MU trails 35-24 at half

Marquette trails by its largest margin of the season at the half, down 11 after 20 minutes of play.

After coming into this one averaging just 8.8 turnovers per game, the Golden Eagles turned the ball over seven times en route to only forcing Xavier into three turnovers itself.

Joplin leads the Golden Eagles with six points. They are shooting 3-of-14 from 3-point range as a team.

Freemantle has a game-high 10 points for the Musketeers. He’s pulled down a trio of rebounds as well.

The Golden Eagles were very sloppy on offense. The penetration to the rim was there, but once they would dip the ball bellow their chest to rip through with it, it would getting ripped away from them almost every time.

Marquette is going to have figure out how to take care of the basketball better and get better looks close to the basket in the second half if it wants to remain unbeaten in Big East play.

Jan 18, 2025, 1:48 pm

Xavier capitalizing off early turnovers

The Musketeers are enjoying a 23-15 lead thanks to five points it has scored off of Marquette’s five turnovers. The Golden Eagles entered the day averaging 8.8 turnovers per game. They are over halfway to that mark less than 13 minutes into the game.

Stevie Mitchell is the only starter who has not scored this far. He’s 0-for-4 from the field but does have a pair of steals. Marquette has only forced Xavier into two turnovers so far, and is trailing them 3-2 in the steals category.

MU trailing somebody in steals? Now that’s a rare sight.

Jan 18, 2025, 1:35 pm

Jones quiet early as MU trails 14-8

Marquette trails by six with 11:52 left to play in the first half. Kam Jones has been limited to no points on just one shot attempt through the first eight minutes. He’s already given away a pair of uncharacteristically bad turnovers — blowing by his season average of 1.5 per game.

The Golden Eagles as a whole are just 3-of-12 from the field, and are out to yet another slow start offensively.

On the flip side, Xavier is 6-of-11 from the field with three players having made multiple field goals already. Dailyn Swain has four points, Zach Freemantle is up to five and Conwell is at four.

About the Contributor
Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports Director
Matthew Baltz is a junior from Colona, Illinois majoring in journalism and minoring digital media. He is the sports director for the 2024-25 school year. In his free time, Matt enjoys hanging out with his friends, golfing and going to baseball games. He is most excited to continue to refine his writing skills this school year.