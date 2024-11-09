Friendsgiving fosters fellowship through food

The College of Communication is hosting its third annual Friendsgiving on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5-7 p.m. in Johnston Hall 106 and 107. Photo courtesy of Calley Hostad.

Fall food, friends and fellowship. What could be better than those three things?

The College of Communication is hosting its third annual Friendsgiving celebration on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5-7 p.m. in Johnston Hall 106 and 107. This dinner social is open to all Marquette students, not just those studying communication, and attendees are encouraged to bring whoever they would like to join in the festivities.

The Diederich College’s Friendsgiving was created two years ago by JJ Flippins, a senior in the College of Communication, who wanted to find a way for students with varying backgrounds to experience a sense of community. With the help of some fellow students, Flippins developed the idea of Friendsgiving at Marquette.

In the time since, the now-annual tradition has brought in hundreds of students to enjoy a soul food buffet together in Johnston Hall.

“The people have been waiting for this day to come back,” Johnnie Brooker, a senior in the College of Communication and one student who helped Flippins, said in an Instagram video.

Special guests like the late President Michael Lovell, Acting President Kimo Ah Yun and Marquette Men’s Head Basketball Coach Shaka Smart have all made appearances at Friendsgiving in the past.

The atmosphere is light, with music playing and students conversing all throughout the first floor of Johnston Hall.

“Have some fun,” Flippins said in the Instagram video. “Good food, good positive energy and more to come.”

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].