The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Friendsgiving fosters fellowship through food

“Food brings people together on many different levels. It’s nourishment of the soul and body, it’s truly love.”
Byline photo of Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News EditorNovember 9, 2024
Categories:
The College of Communication is hosting its third annual Friendsgiving on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5-7 p.m. in Johnston Hall 106 and 107. Photo courtesy of Calley Hostad.

Fall food, friends and fellowship. What could be better than those three things?

The College of Communication is hosting its third annual Friendsgiving celebration on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5-7 p.m. in Johnston Hall 106 and 107. This dinner social is open to all Marquette students, not just those studying communication, and attendees are encouraged to bring whoever they would like to join in the festivities.

The Diederich College’s Friendsgiving was created two years ago by JJ Flippins, a senior in the College of Communication, who wanted to find a way for students with varying backgrounds to experience a sense of community. With the help of some fellow students, Flippins developed the idea of Friendsgiving at Marquette.

In the time since, the now-annual tradition has brought in hundreds of students to enjoy a soul food buffet together in Johnston Hall.

“The people have been waiting for this day to come back,” Johnnie Brooker, a senior in the College of Communication and one student who helped Flippins, said in an Instagram video.

Special guests like the late President Michael Lovell, Acting President Kimo Ah Yun and Marquette Men’s Head Basketball Coach Shaka Smart have all made appearances at Friendsgiving in the past.

The atmosphere is light, with music playing and students conversing all throughout the first floor of Johnston Hall.

“Have some fun,” Flippins said in the Instagram video. “Good food, good positive energy and more to come.”

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with comfort food
Marquette Place in the Alumni Memorial Union is one on-campus venue that consistently offers soup.
Students reflect on personal connection to soup
For some, grilled cheese served as a childhood staple that could be varied from meal to meal.
A Quest to find Mom's Grilled Cheese in MKE
Photo by James Price / ames.price@marquette.edu
Purple Door, Yo Factory serve up sweet summertime treats
Espana is just one of many Milwaukee restaurants cooking up comfort food for chilly evenings. Photo by Eva Sotomayor/ eva.sotomayor@mu.edu
MKE restaurants bring warmth to Wisconsin winter
Also tagged with diederich college of communication
AMOUZOU: Leaving a lasting impact
AMOUZOU: Leaving a lasting impact
Sarah Feldner, Dean of the College of Communications is one of the few women in the university president's cabinet Photo courtesy of Marquette Today
Sarah Feldner named dean of the Diederich College of Communication
Strength, Sweat and the Shops of Grand Avenue
Strength, Sweat and the Shops of Grand Avenue
The three-story facility, called No Studios, is located at 1037 W. McKinley Avenue. The space will house local film organizations, companies and university programs such as Marquette’s Diederich College of Communication.
MU looks to expand film program through new Pabst space
Also tagged with holiday
A&E desks’ favorite festive films to watch
This year, Hanukkah was celebrated at sundown Nov. 28 to sundown Dec. 6.
Students celebrate Hanukkah on campus during classes
This year, Ramadan begins April 12 in the United States. Photo via Flickr
Members of the Marquette community celebrate Ramadan
Some found ways to celebrate the holiday with family and friends. Photo via Flickr
Students share thoughts on shortened Easter break
About the Contributor
Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News Editor
Mia Thurow is a sophomore from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, double-majoring in Journalism and Spanish with a minor in Sports Communication. She is the Executive News Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In her free time, Mia enjoys cheering on her favorite sports teams including the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Marquette, exploring downtown Milwaukee with friends and spending time hiking in nature. As Executive News Editor, Mia is eager to raise awareness of important news stories both in the local Milwaukee community and nationwide.