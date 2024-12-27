Unique holiday traditions from around the world

During this time leading up to the New Year, many people continue to find themselves sharing their favorite holiday traditions with friends and family.

Throughout the world, people continue to practice many different holiday traditions that go back centuries; let’s take a look at five unique holiday traditions around the world.

Iceland’s 13 Yule Lads

In Iceland, rather than the traditional Santa Claus, they have 13 Yule Lads to celebrate Christmas.

Starting on the night of Dec. 11, Icelandic children leave a shoe on their windowsill and on the following day, Dec. 12, they wake up to a small gift left in their shoe by a Yule Lad. This process continues until Christmas day, with a different Yule Lad visiting the children to leave a small present each day.

Nevertheless, there is still a punishment for Icelandic children who act poorly — even if they do not receive coal. Grýla, the mother of the Yule Lads, watches over Icelandic children year-round.

During the Christmas/Yule Lad season, she hunts down children and makes stew out of them if they are caught being naughty. Icelandic children look forward to this tradition all year, and it is definitely one of the most sacred traditions of the Christmas season.

The German American Weihnachtsgurke

The Weihnachtsgurke legend goes that St. Nick, or a family member, hides a pickle on one’s family Christmas tree the night of Christmas Eve. On Christmas morning, whichever family member finds the pickle first receives good luck for the year.

Although many believe the Weihnachtsgurke tradition — meaning “Christmas Eve Cucumber” — started in Germany, it was created by Woolworth’s, the American five-and-dime store.

In the 1880s, Woolworth’s imported German-made glass-blown ornaments that were mainly fruits and vegetables. Unfortunately, the pickle ornament was not popular with customers, as the green blended in with Christmas trees. An employee created the so-called “German” tradition to sell more pickle ornaments; and it took off, rapidly spreading across the United States for many German Americans.

The Austrian Tradition of the Krampus

The Krampus usually are closely associated with the Feast of St. Nicholas, which takes place on Dec. 6. If children behave accordingly, St. Nick will “bring you something nice.” Still, if they misbehave, the Krampus may snatch you away.

On Dec. 5, the Krampus arrives wearing animal skins, carved wooden masks, bells and chains tied to their costumes and carrying large sticks and sacks. The chains represent the idea that these creatures are “chained” to the underworld, and if the children are taken away in a sack, they are brought to the underworld with the Krampus.

The tradition creates genuine fear for many Austrian children, as the thought of being thrown in a sack and dragged through the snow by the Krampus ensures that they maintain their good behavior all year long.

Italy’s Legend of La Befana

“La Befana” is an old witch-like woman who visits homes on Epiphany Eve, which takes place on Jan. 5. Her usual portrayal has her flying through the sky on a broomstick with a black shawl, usually covered in soot, as she enters homes through family chimneys. She carries a bag or hamper filled with candy, gifts and other treats and is usually depicted smiling when carrying the bag.

On the night of Jan. 5, she flies through the skies, delivering gifts and treats to good Italian children. On the other hand, bad Italian children receive coal, often addressed in close association with Santa Claus.

She is adored, feared and even mocked by Italian children, but she is a tradition loved by all, carried down from generation to generation for centuries.

Norway’s Hiding Brooms on Julaften

In Norway, on the night of Julaften (also known as Christmas Eve), the Norwegian people hide their brooms in their houses’ closets.

The tradition is rooted in a strong superstition that evil spirits and witches will awake on Christmas Eve, steal the brooms and fly off into the skies with them.

The superstition comes from folklore called “The Wild Hunt.” The Norse deity Wodan/Odin and the winter Goddesses Holda and Perchta lead many spirits and witches out of the “other world” during the 12 nights of Christmas. They ride horses and soar on brooms, many of which people believe are stolen from people’s houses.

Sounds like it is best to keep those brooms in the closet!

This article was written by MaryKate Stepchuk. She can be reached at [email protected].