Photo by Jack Belmont A&E’s 2024 gift guide.

Need help shopping for your loved ones this holiday season? Take a look at the A&E desk’s top picks for the perfect gifts this season.

Marquette gear

Help a friend or family member rep MU this holiday season! A hoodie, winter hat or basketball jersey from the Spirit Shop is an easy, last-minute gift that will remind a loved one of you every time they wear it.

Hokas

Hokas, or any running shoes, are a great gift to kickstart your loved one’s new year’s resolution. These shoes come in all sorts of cute color combinations, which sometimes is all the motivation you need to go for a run!

Jellycats

Giving a friend a toy version of their favorite animals/foods/plants is an easy way to make a gift feel extra personal. These adorable stuffed animals are the cutest gift for a younger sibling/family member.

Digital camera

Vintage digital cameras have made a major comeback in the past year, so a Canon IXUS or Kodak PixPro is a great gift for that friend who’s always bugging you to upload and send them the pictures you took together. These cameras are easy to find second-hand from websites like eBay or Depop too!

Owala

These viral water bottles come in plenty of different colors that you can mix and match to your liking. An Owala is a gift that a family or friend can put to use every day!

Pickleball set

If you haven’t already played America’s fastest growing sport, according to Statista.com, 2025 is the year you and your friends and family do. A basic pickleball set is only $20 from Target, and a great gift for any age group!

Crochet kit

The Woobles offers easy, learn-to-crochet kits with all different designs. With these kits, you are not only giving them a fun, new hobby, but an adorable, hand-made plushie as well!

Gift card

While some might consider them lazy, gift cards can be a thoughtful present for anyone who is hard to shop for. Think about your friend and family member’s favorite place to grab a coffee from or where they buy most of their clothes and get them a gift card for it!

Speaker

A speaker is a must-have for any teen or young person. The JBL Go 3 cheap, on-the-go speaker that works as a fun gift for a friend or sibling.

Birthdate Candle

Birthdate.co’s Birthdate Candle is the perfect, personalized gift for any occasion. These candles are the perfect stocking stuffers for this holiday season!

This story was written by Annie Goode. She can be reached at [email protected].