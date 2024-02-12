Plugged-in: National Marquette Day Weekend

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Tyler Kolek Leads Men’s Basketball To Victory

In their only game of the week, the No. 7 Golden Eagles (18-5, 9-3 Big East) took down St. John’s 86-75 on National Marquette Day.

Senior guard Tyler Kolek helped his team mount a second-half comeback, scoring 22 of his 27 points in the final 20 minutes. He also finished with 13 assists, seven rebounds and two steals.

“This is one of Tyler Kolek’s best games that he’s ever played at Marquette,” head coach Shaka Smart said after the win. “He completely orchestrated everything that we did.”

In Marquette’s seven-game winning streak, the Cumberland, Rhode Island native has averaged 19.7 points and 10 assists per game while shooting 47.4% from deep and 52.6% from the floor.

Another Up and Down Week For Women’s Basketball

Marquette (18-6, 7-6 Big East) moved to fifth place in Big East play after another 1-1 week.

Despite not making a single 3-pointer, Marquette managed to defeat Georgetown 52-38 Wednesday night at the Al McGuire Center.

Wednesday night at the Al McGuire Center. Senior forward Liza Karlen and graduate student forward Frannie Hottinger combined for 37 of the Golden Eagles’ 52 points in Wednesday’s win.

“The way those two played across the course of the game was great,” head coach Megan Duffy said in a post-game presser.

Three days later, Villanova spoiled Marquette’s National Marquette Day, defeating them 55-52 behind Lucy Olson’s 19 points.

behind Lucy Olson’s 19 points. The Golden Eagles turned over the ball 17 times, and the Wildcats scored 16 points off the slip-ups.

Men’s Lacrosse Keeps the Ball Rolling

In a 1-0 week, the Golden Eagles moved to 2-0 on the season and made history in the process.

Graduate student defenseman Mason Woodward became the all-time ground ball leader (219) in Marquette’s 16-5 win over Lindenwood Friday afternoon .

“I feel incredibly blessed to be able to break this record,” Woodward said after the game. “Liam Byrnes is such a great player, and I’m just extremely blessed to break his record, and to do it on a win.”

First-year attacker Carsen Brandt also earned his first-career hat trick and dished out three assists, totaling six points in the victory.

Women’s Lacrosse Finds Victory In Season Opener

In its first game of the 2024 campaign, Marquette took down Cincinnati 18-12 Sunday at Valley Fields to cap off National Marquette Day Weekend.

Junior attacker Meg Bireley — who scored a career-high seven goals — and sophomore attacker Tess Osburn combined for 11 goals in the win.

“It feels pretty good to help our team win,” Bireley said after the victory. “I’m just lucky that there’s so many good teammates on our team that will pass me the ball, have great defense and get the ball for us in the draw.”

First-year attackers Riley Schultz and CJ Meehan both scored in their collegiate debuts.

Happening This Week:

Men’s basketball at Butler Tuesday 5:30 p.m. CST at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Follow on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. Women’s basketball at DePaul Tuesday 7 p.m CST at Wintrust Arena. Follow @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

at Wintrust Arena. Follow on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. Women’s lacrosse at Louisville Friday 11 a.m. CST at UofL Lacrosse Stadium. Follow @benhansonMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

at UofL Lacrosse Stadium. Follow on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. Men’s basketball at No. 1 UConn Saturday 2 p.m. CST at the XL Center. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

at the XL Center. Follow on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. Men’s lacrosse vs Notre Dame Sunday 1 p.m. CST at Valley Fields. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.