Brandt, Woodward make history in Marquette’s 16-5 home-opener win

Raquel Ruiz, Sports ReporterFebruary 9, 2024
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

The sea of fans rolled off the bleachers and onto the floor as they cheered on the Marquette men’s lacrosse team in its first home game of the season.

The Golden Eagles (2-0) made sure Lindenwood (0-1) knew who’s dome they were coming into, beating the Lions 16-5 Friday afternoon.

“We just want to be the best at getting better,” Marquette head coach Andrew Stimmel said. “That’s what we talked about this week, and we’re going to be measured by our able to improve on a day to day basis, not a game to game.”

It was junior defensive midfielder Tommy Casey who started it for the Golden Eagles with a quick goal. Shortly after, and only three minutes into the game, they held a dominating 3-0 lead and never looked back. 

Woodward breaks record 

Coming into the game, graduate student defenseman Mason Woodward was just three ground balls away from holding the program record. 

During the third quarter, Woodward managed to pick up the third ball he needed to tie, and his fourth to become the all-time ground ball leader (219). The previous holder was former defenseman Liam Byrnes, who now plays for Team USA. 

“I feel incredibly blessed to be able to break this record,” Woodward said. “Liam Byrnes is such a great player, and I’m just extremely blessed to break his record, and to do it on a win.”

Woodward ended the game with 4 ground balls and a career total of 219, but it was graduate student face off Luke Williams who led the team with 6. 

First-year fire

First-year attacker Carsen Brandt, who was named this week’s Big East Freshman of the Week, was up on the scoresheet next to his upperclassmen teammates.

After scoring two goals against the Air Force, Brandt earned his first-career hat trick along with three assists, totaling six points.

“I just give all the credit to my teammates” Brandt said. “They make the plays happen, and they’re great leaders.”

Up next

The Golden Eagles take on the Detroit Mercy Titans Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. CST at Valley Fields.

This story was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @RaquelRuizMU.

About the Contributor
Raquel Ruiz, Sports Reporter
Raquel Ruiz is a first-year student from Mundelein, Illinois studying digital media and is a Sports Reporter for the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys playing volleyball, volunteering in her local community, spending time with friends and family and binge-watching tv shows. She is excited to learn from different people and explore what it is like to be a journalist in the media field.

