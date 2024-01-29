The student news site of Marquette University

Plugged-in: Men’s basketball on fire, Women’s basketball recovers

Sophia Woods, Assistant Sports EditorJanuary 29, 2024

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Men’s Basketball Can Win in Multiple Ways

The No. 14 Golden Eagles (15-5, 6-3 Big East) showed the different ways in which they can win in a 2-0 week.

  • Marquette traveled to Chicago and beat DePaul 86-73 Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena. The Golden Eagles shot a road game-best 45.5% from deep and finished with a season-high 15 3-pointers including, Joplin going 6-for-8 from beyond the arc. 
  • Saturday, Marquette got revenge for its loss to Seton Hall earlier in the season, beating the Pirates 75-57 at Fiserv Forum, despite Kam Jones playing only five minutes and senior guard Tyler Kolek not scoring until the final two minutes. 

“It mainly shows how much we can all impact the game without scoring and without even being on the court,” junior guard Stevie Mitchell said after the win. “Kam’s energy was great. Chase’s energy was great. Sean’s energy’s been great. We really feed off that and we don’t ignore the significance it has.”

  • After the game, head coach Shaka Smart said Jones had tweaked his ankle in practice Friday and is unsure when he will be 100%. Smart also said Chase Ross — who has missed the last month with a shoulder injury — is considered day-to-day and has not been cleared to play with contact yet.

Women’s Basketball’s Mixed Week

The Golden Eagles — who last week were not voted into the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the first time in two months — went 1-1 in their last two games.

  • Marquette fell 85-59 to No. 8 UConn Tuesday night at the Al McGuire Center Tuesday night after the Huskies finished with five players in double-digit scoring.
  • The Golden Eagles turned it around Saturday, beating Butler 59-48 at the Al McGuire Center, their ninth straight victory over the Bulldogs.
  • Karlen scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, her fourth double-double of the season. She also scored nine of Marquette’s final 11 points to secure the win.

“It honestly just gets back down to wanting to compete, I just want to win,” Karlen said after the win. “And I’m going to do whatever it takes to get my team there.”

Happening This Week: 

  • Men’s basketball at Villanova Tuesday 6 p.m. CST at Finneran Pavilion. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. 
  • Women’s basketball at No. 21 Creighton Wednesday 6 p.m. CST at D.J. Sokol Arena. Follow @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. 
  • Women’s basketball vs Providence Saturday 1 p.m. CST at Alumni Hall. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. 
  • Men’s basketball vs Georgetown Saturday 1 p.m. CST at Capital One Arena. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. 

This article was written by Sophia Woods. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @SophiaWoodsMU. 

Oso Ighodaro dunks the ball in Marquette's win over Seton Hall.

