PREVIEW: No. 5 Marquette travels to Hilton Coliseum to take on No. 6 Iowa State

The two teams have met eight times, with their most recent encounter being 20 years ago, when the Cyclones took the 77-69 win on their home court. This year, they’ll meet again at Hilton Coliseum, where the Cyclones look to end the Golden Eagles’ win streak.

Marquette climbing the rankings

Before the season began, the blue and gold were ranked #18 in the AP Poll. Now, just one month later the Golden Eagles passed Iowa State – previously ranked fifth.

Marquette is coming off a 94-62 win against West Carolina. Kam Jones, — who is ranked second in the Big East and is tied 16th in the nation in assists per game (6.3) — recorded his second-career double-double by netting 20 points and had 10 assists.

But aside from Jones, the younger Golden Eagles proved that they have a say in the scoring. Collectively, the bench recorded a new season-high 37 points on Saturday after blowing past its previous mark of 31 it set against Stonehill earlier in the week. Career-highs were marked for both redshirt freshman forward Caedin Hamilton (9 points) and sophomore guard Zaide Lowery (8 points).

Lowery — who injured his knee late in Saturday’s game — is listed as OUT, per Marquette’s game notes for Iowa State on Wednesday.