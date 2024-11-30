No. 10 Marquette uses balanced scoring to rout Western Carolina 94-62

It was an all-around team effort for No. 10 Marquette men’s basketball Saturday.

Although it was not exactly a hot start for the Golden Eagles, they warmed up halfway through the first half, thanks to senior guard Kam Jones, who had earned 10 of Marquette’s 21 points at the 10:38 mark to give his team a nine-point lead.

His performance provided the spark that the rest of the Golden Eagles needed.

When the Catamounts cut their deficit to 10 points and went on a 6-0 run, the Golden Eagles were quick to respond, going on a 12-2 run of their own to take a 19-point lead into the locker room. Marquette continued to lay down the hammer as their lead ballooned up to as many as 38 points in the second half.

But it wasn’t just Marquette’s offense that got hot.

Defensively, the Golden Eagles held the Catamounts scoreless for over four minutes while their offense went on a 10-0 run in the second half. They finished with 15 steals and 29 fastbreak points.

Going back to their offense, every Golden Eagle who entered into the game — other than the walk-ons — made a basket, as the team finished with a season-high 37 bench points.

Jones almost achieved his second triple-double in four games, finishing with 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Senior guard Stevie Mitchell and junior forward Ben Gold each earned 10 and 12 points, respectively. And first-year forwards Royce Parham and Caedin Hamilton made their mark off the bench, combining for 18 points.

At the end of it all, it was Marquette that took care of business and came out on top 94-62, moving to 8-0 on the season.

Now, the Golden Eagles travel to Ames, Iowa for their next big road test — No. 5 Iowa State on Wednesday.