No. 7 Marquette falls victim to a first-round upset, falling 75-66 to No. 10 New Mexico at NCAA Tournament

Just like that, Marquette men’s basketball’s season has come to an end.

At the hands of the 10th-seeded New Mexico Lobos (27-6), the Golden Eagles (23-11) were overwhelmed by a late scoring run and would not get back in reach, falling 75-66 Friday night in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Marquette did not get out to a hot start, hitting its first shot at the 18:23 mark before going cold from the field for over two minutes while New Mexico grabbed an early lead.

It was junior guard Ben Gold who became the spark plug soon after, hitting back-to-back 3 pointers along with a Chase Ross triple to bring the Golden Eagles within one. That was as close as they would get in the half though, as the Lobos then responded with a 5-0 run.

New Mexico kept its lead for the remainder of the frame, getting out to its largest lead after CJ Noland netted a 3-pointer with 56 seconds to play to put his team up 35-27. However, Marquette would net five straight points to finish the first half trailing by three.

The Lobos finished the first half shooting 55.3 percent (5-for-9) from beyond the arc.

The second half was a back and forth affair, and by the first media timeout, each team had scored eight points each. Then, senior forward David Joplin put MU on his shoulders and went to work.

He gave his team its first lead after hitting a 3-pointer midway through the second half, and while UNM quickly grabbed it back, he and Ross scored back-to-back baskets to put MU up 51-48. Joplin finished with a team-leading 25 points.

The game continued to go back and forth and quickly, things were tied up at 55. Then, the Lobos went on a 10-0 run and 12-5 overall run to storm back and take a five-point lead, killing all of MU’s momentum.

Gold picked up his fifth foul, sending New Mexico to the line and putting them up 69-61. And the game was then decided at the charity stripe with the Lobos finishing the night 17-for-19 from the line.

Dent and Joseph — UNM’s offensive stars — combined for 40 points, and their team moves on to face the winner of No. 2 Michigan State/No. 15 Bryant.

However, it’s the end of the road for Marquette and its four seniors.

