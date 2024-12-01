The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette’s bench answers Shaka Smart’s call with best week of season

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports EditorDecember 1, 2024
Damarius Owens scored a career-high 14 points in Marquette’s win over Stonehill. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Shaka Smart had a message for his team. Well, really his younger players.

“We have to continue to build our bench,” the Marquette head coach said after last Saturday’s 80-69 win over Georgia. “We have to continue to build an understanding that when you come off the bench, there has to be a singular focus on helping your team get stops and being, as we say, ‘in the circle.’ Which is when you’re at your best in terms of your mentality and your approach.”

His words were not without its validity, as the second unit finished the 40 minutes having contributed a season-worst six points for the second game in a row.

Fast forward seven days, and that same bench scored the most it has all season — not once, but twice.

First was Wednesday against Stonehill, in which the reserves put up 31, beating the previous best of 21, which was earned in the season-opener against Stony Brook. Then Saturday, in a 94-62 win over Western Carolina, they beat that number with 37.

It’s safe to say those youngsters heard Smart’s message loud and clear — and answered the call.

Before this week, the bench combined for double-digit points in three of the Golden Eagles’ six games on the year: against Stony Brook (21) and Central Michigan (13), and at Maryland (13). Other than that, the brunt of scoring responsibility has fallen almost entirely on the five starters’ shoulders.

But two buy games opened the door for the younger players to get extended playing time and share the workload. These past two games, after turning into laughers, Smart opted to play lineups consisting of only underclassmen, both to give the starters a much-deserved rest and to see what the reserves could do. And they did not disappoint.

Wednesday saw Owens score a career-high 14 — coming in large part thanks to three 3-pointers on back-to-back-to-back possessions — on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting. Hamilton was second with six points, followed by Tre Norman (5), Lowery (4) and Parham (2).

“I thought tonight was the best game that those young guys have had collectively,” Smart said then, “and then almost all of them individually, in terms of impacting the game in a positive way.”

The bench put up such a performance that senior Kam Jones felt obligated to give them their flowers after the game.

Sunday, Hamilton scored a career-high nine, a number Parham also matched, with Lowery chipping in eight, Owens contributing seven and Norman scoring one basket for two points.

“I think our bench squad has really stepped up majorly the last couple games,” junior forward Ben Gold said. “I think they’re really starting to come into it, coming to their own… The young guys, the freshmen, Caedin’s first year actually playing, they’re understanding what it takes to play at a high level, play at Marquette.

“It’s really good seeing those guys thrive and do really well on the court. We’re not surprised when we see them making their shots and playing really well because we go against them every single day, and they push us in practice.”

Lowery, however, left the game with 1:36 remaining after suffering a non-contact injury to his left knee. He stayed on the ground for an extended period of time, and couldn’t put any pressure on his left leg as he was helped off the court. But the injury’s severity is unknown.

“We have to wait until we get imaging,” Smart said. “The trainer seemed optimistic that it’s not as bad as it could be. I think just based on the way he reacted and the way his knee reacted, it’s something that I doubt he’ll be at practice on Monday, out there running around. We’ll get imaging. We’ll make sure we get a full diagnosis of where he is.”

Now the buy games are over though, and Marquette (8-0) has a difficult end to the non-conference portion of the season, starting with its toughest opponent to date at No. 5 Iowa State Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum.

With or without Lowery healthy, the Golden Eagles’ depth is going to be tested. Smart understands that means the bench is going to be required to get more than just points — and thus provided another call to action.

“In the defensive end, there’s still a lot of details that we get more reps for those guys, reps in practice, reps in games,” he said Wednesday.

“But depth can be a real advantage for us if the young guys on our team understand that, hey, it’s not even about statistics or anything individual that I need to be doing beyond helping my team get team stops and team scores.”

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Ben Gold
Junior guard Chase Ross (left) and redshirt first-year forward Caedin Hamilton (right) earned a combined 15 points in No. 10 Marquette's 94-62 win over Western Carolina. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
No. 10 Marquette uses balanced scoring to rout Western Carolina 94-62
Tyler Kolek celebrates with his team after advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Tyler Kolek's memorable NCAA Tournament weekend
David Joplin hit two game-sealing free throws in Marquette's 81-77 win over Colorado. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Golden Eagles perform in the clutch to beat Colorado 81-77 and move to Sweet 16
Marquette men's basketball celebrates in its 87-69 win over Western Kentucky. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
How poker chips sparked Marquette to its 87-69 comeback win over Western Kentucky
Also tagged with Coach Shaka Smart
Marquette debuted throwback jerseys Wednesday night in its game against Stonehill. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Throwback jerseys the amalgamation of tradition and innovation
David Joplin scored a career-high 29 points in Marquette's 80-69 win over Georgia. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
David Joplin scores career-high 29 points in 80-69 win over Georgia
Kam Jones vaulted himself further into Marquette lore with a 17-point, 13-rebound and 10-assist triple double, the men's basketball program's first in 21 years. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Kam Jones makes history with first triple-double since Dwyane Wade
Kam Jones (Right), Zaide Lowery (Center) and Josh Clark (Left) celebrate after Marquette's 78-74 win over Maryland on Friday, Nov. 15. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Jones' 28 points push No. 15 Marquette past Maryland 78-74
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Basketball
Forward David Joplin finished Wednesday's contest with game-high's in both points (27) and rebounds (7) (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Marquette downs Stonehill 94-59 behind 27 points from David Joplin
Marquette men's basketball is 6-0 for the first time in 13 years (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Baltz's Book: Marquette cracks the top 10 once again, Joplin continues to dominate in small gyms and other thoughts
Stevie Mitchell finished with a game-high 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting in a 76-58 win over Purdue on Tuesday night (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Kam Jones' triple-double helps Marquette hand Purdue its first non-conference loss in nearly four years
Kam Jones was named the Big East Player of the Week Monday morning after averaging 20 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists last week (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Baltz's Book: Mitchell flashes offensive prowess, first-years starting to make serious impact
About the Contributor
Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a junior from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.