Plugged-in: Differing ends to 2023

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorJanuary 1, 2024

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Men’s Basketball Ends on a High

No. 10 Marquette (11-3, 2-1 Big East) stormed back to beat No. 22 Creighton 72-67 Saturday at Fiserv Forum after shooting 3-for-20 from beyond the arc in the first half.

  • Sophomore guard Sean Jones scored a career-high 15 points on 3-for-5 shooting from deep. He had massive back-to-back 3-pointers in the second half to give the Golden Eagles a 52-48 lead with just under nine minutes left in the game.
  • Junior guard Stevie Mitchell returned to the starting lineup after missing four consecutive games with a hamstring injury, also making two important 3-pointers.

“For those guys (Mitchell and Jones) to make five threes out of 10 attempts combined, really is the difference along with a lot of other things that our guys contributed,” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said after the win, “but I appreciate those guys’ mental toughness to step forward.”

  • Oso Ighodaro earned a career-high nine offensive rebounds and David Joplin got his first-career dunk.
  • Marquette had a record 18,086 fans in attendance.

Women’s Basketball Ends on a Low

The No. 18 Golden Eagles’ (12-1, 1-1 Big East) undefeated streak came to an end in a 95-64 rout to UConn Sunday afternoon at the XL Center.

  • Marquette shot a season-worst 34.4% from the field and dished out a season-low 13 assists.

“We got some open shots and didn’t make them and again on the road, you got to figure out ways to be successful and get hot from the field, especially as they’re making runs,” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said after the loss.

  • The Golden Eagles could not contain Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards, who combined for 44 points.

Happening This Week:

  • Women’s basketball at St. John’s Wednesday 6 p.m. CST at Carnesecca Arena. Follow @RaquelRuizMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Men’s basketball at Seton Hall Saturday 11 a.m. CST at the Prudential Center. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Women’s basketball vs Xavier Saturday 2 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

