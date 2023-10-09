Plugged-in: First looks and repeat results

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Men’s Basketball Gives Fans A Sneak Peek

This past Saturday, Marquette played its annual Blue and Gold Scrimmage at Fiserv Forum.

Despite the Blue squad being loaded with veterans, it was the Gold team that came out on top, winning 67-61.

Sophomore guard Chase Ross led all scorers with 17 points on the afternoon.

“He’s really taken a jump as a player. It’s great to see his confidence…And on top of that, he is an incredibly diligent worker and truly cares about winning.” – @MarquetteMBB head Coach Shaka Smart on Chase Ross. #mubb Hear more from Smart on what Ross can bring in year two: pic.twitter.com/Km9mUBQ0Qd — Marquette Wire Sports (@MUWireSports) October 7, 2023

First-year guard Zaide Lowery also turned heads at the scrimmage, netting 12 points, the most out of all three first-years.

“He’s a heck of a mover, that’s the best thing about him. His body moves around the floor well and that is important in a style of play like ours because we value multiple efforts.” -Shaka Smart on freshman Zaide Lowery. #mubb Hear more from Smart on what to expect from Lowery: pic.twitter.com/dD7TAhs7YT — Marquette Wire Sports (@MUWireSports) October 7, 2023

Volleyball Continues Its Winning Ways

The Golden Eagles have not lost a match since Sept. 17.

In a 2-0 week, Marquette swept DePaul and No.15 Creighton to move its winning streak to six games.

and to move its winning streak to six games. The win against the Bluejays marked the first time the Golden Eagles have defeated a ranked opponent this season.

Marquette remains the only undefeated team in the Big East and is in the driver’s seat driver’s seat to be the sole winners of the Big East regular season title.

Men’s Soccer Falls Into Downward Spiral

The Golden Eagles won six consecutive matches at Valley Fields to start the season. Now, they have lost their last three games at home.

Despite outshooting its opponent 16-5 , Marquette fell to Northern Illinois 1-0

, The Golden Eagles extended their losing streak to three when they lost 2-1 to the Xavier Musketeers

Women’s Soccer Offense Goes Silent

In a 0-1 week, Marquette lost its chance to earn valuable points in Big East play due to its struggling offense.

In its only game of the week, Marquette fell to Seton Hall 1-0 Thursday night at Valley Fields.

at Valley Fields. Seton Hall’s lone goal came in the 33rd minute, but Marquette could not find a way to respond throughout the rest of the match, marking the Pirates’ first-ever win at Valley Fields.

The loss also marked the eighth time the Golden Eagles have been shut out this season.

Happening This Week:

Women’s soccer at Providence Thursday 5 p.m. CST at Chapey Field. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

at Chapey Field. Follow on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. Volleyball at Seton Hall Friday 5 p.m. CST at Walsh Gymnasium. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

at Walsh Gymnasium. Follow on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. Volleyball at St. John’s Saturday 4 p.m. CST at Carnesecca Arena. Follow @JackAlbrightMU

at Carnesecca Arena. Follow Men’s soccer at UConn Saturday 6 p.m. CST at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium. Follow on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. Women’s soccer vs. Villanova Sunday 12 p.m. CST at Valley Fields. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

This story was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at @[email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.