Men’s soccer falls 2-0 at UIC

It was the last non-conference game for both Marquette men’s soccer and UIC. The Golden Eagles had 90 minutes to showcase their strengths before heading into Big East play.

However, Marquette (4-3-1) struggled on both ends of the field, giving UIC (4-3-0) a 2-0 victory in Chicago Sunday night.

Troublesome flames

While Marquette took its time settling into game-play, UIC took its opportunities from the opening whistle.

The Flames took six shots within the first 20 minutes, with the Golden Eagles taking none.

In the 20th minute junior midfielder Rui Reis beat his defender and sent the ball from his right foot over first-year goalkeeper Martin Brink’s 6-foot-7 stature and into the left corner of the net.

Marquette would only take two shots the rest of the half. Later in the match graduate forward Tim Smith’s shot in the 67th minute sent the keeper down into the splits. It was one of Marquette’s only signs of life on the offensive front.

The Flames’ other two shots garnered more results. While the first was saved by Brink, he hesitated on the second. It would allow sophomore midfielder Darrell Turcois to sneak past him and the Marquette defenders to put UIC up two going into half.

Seeing red

The second half would not bring any redemption for Marquette.

The Golden Eagles lacked chemistry and failed to make any offensive opportunities happen. They would take only three shots compared to the Flames’ 15.

In the 70th minute, senior midfielder Justin Milovanov was booked on a yellow after a foul. He then put a hand in the face of a UIC player which awarded him a red card and send-off.

The Golden Eagles were left to play the last 20 minutes with only 10 men.

UIC took advantage of Marquette’s shortage of men by sending shots at Brink. However, he would keep Marquette alive with four saves.

Up Next

Marquette travels out east Friday to face Villanova in its Big East opener. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @SofieHanrahanMU.