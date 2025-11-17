Five of men’s soccer’s six 2026 signees are MLS Next products and one is international

Marquette men’s soccer announced six new signees this week via Instagram.

With a 1-7 record in the Big East this season, and eight departing seniors, a re-examination of the Golden Eagles’ roster will be critical.

Here’s a breakdown of the incoming class of 2026:

Defense

The Golden Eagles lost two key players in the back line: Kyle Bebej and captain Tristan Ronnestad-Stevens. Bebej started in all 16 matches and was on the pitch for 1,132 minutes, the most of any player this season.

Junior Ryan Amond, sophmore Jack Wandschneider and first-year Andreas Fotland have a solid handle on the back line, but will be expected to step up in larger roles next season.

To help soften the blow of Bebej and Ronnestad-Steven’s exits, Marquette has signed Edvard Liljedahl and Peyton Hoard.

Peyton Hoard: A centerback from down the road in Racine, Hoard features for Bavarian MLS Next on the U-19 Homegrown Division.

Edvard Liljedahl: Not from down the road but across the pond in Stockholm, Sweden, the outside back plays for Huddinge IF.

Midfield

The midfield contributed 11 of Marquette’s 25 goals this season, the most coming from junior Nico Pendleton with four, who also recorded the most shots on the team (40) shots on goal (15) and assists (4.)

Returning Pendleton is huge for the Golden Eagles, as is bringing back senior Mateo Stoka for his fifth year.

While Marquette says goodbye to Gabe Anguil and Justin Milovanov, it brings in two new players to integrate into the midfield with Rio Pehar and Aiden Goldberg.

Rio Pehar: The center mid hails from Glenview, Ill., and currently plays for FC United in the 2007 Academy for MLS Next.

Aiden Goldberg: Another MLS Next recruit, Goldberg is a winger for U19 Sockers from Lake Zurich, Ill.

Forwards

The team’s leading goalscorer from this season with six goals and 12 points Mads Konrad Horgoien will be retained, but a key part of the Golden Eagles’ offense with Mitchell Dryden will not be returning. Enter Chidube Nwankwo and Dominic Firs.

Chidube Nwankwo: The striker from St. Louis plays for St. Louis City 2/MLS Next Academy.

Dominic Firs: The second Sockers squad member, Firs is a forward from Park Ridge, Ill.

This article was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached @[email protected] or on X @SofieHanrahanMU.