Men’s soccer racks sixth Big East loss to No. 20 Akron

Marquette men’s soccer (7-6-2, 1-6-0 Big East) found itself in Ohio to play not only the second ranked team in the Midwest Division of the Big East, but a top 25 team in No. 20 Akron (10-3-3, 4-2-1).

The Golden Eagles were coming off their first and only win in conference play so far this season against DePaul, and were looking to either continue the momentum or come away with at least something.

The Zags persisted against this hope with two goals — one a penalty and the other an outside bomb for a 2-0 loss — the Golden Eagles sixth in Big East play.

But the first half of this contest did not seem like a game between a ranked team and one with a single win in conference play. The Golden Eagles outshot their opponents 5-3, and kept composure in possession of the ball.

All it would take was a goal to turn this game from evenly played to Akron domination.

It wasn’t a goal, however, but a penalty. Awarded in the 60th minute after a quick reset caused commotion in the Marquette box, and a collision between sophomore goalkeeper Cameron Simpson and an Akron player.

Simpson, who had come up with some big saves prior for Marquette was not able to do so in the one-on-one, guessing the wrong way. It was the right way for the opponents, though, who went up 1-0.

The remainder of play reflected the Marquette seen the majority of this season. Despite outshooting Akron 10-5, and with 8-2 on corners, there were no conversions. No goals. No points.

And with 10 minutes left of play, a rocket that seemed to be set up as a pass penetrated Marquette’s back line and sliced into the back of the net, delivering the nail on the coffin in this matchup.

Marquette now heads home to Milwaukee for its final match of the season against Villanova Friday night.

This recap was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached @[email protected] or on X @SofieHanrahanMU.