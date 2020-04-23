Duffy names Greene as assistant coach

Marquette huddles during its 88-74 loss to DePaul in the BIG EAST Tournament Finals.

Head coach Megan Duffy announced in a statement Thursday afternoon that Tony Greene will join the Marquette women’s basketball coaching staff as an assistant coach, replacing Vernette Skeete.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Tony, his wife Aniece and family to our Marquette community,” Duffy said in the statement. “Tony is a tremendous basketball coach and mentor who has shaped so many student-athletes lives in over 20 years in the business. His experience both on and off the court will be invaluable to our program, whether that is through recruiting, player development, scouting or in the greater Milwaukee community.”

Greene comes to the Golden Eagles after a two-year tenure at Ole Miss from 2018-20 as an assistant coach for Yolette McPhee-McCuin.

“My family and I are so honored to join the Marquette family,” Greene said in a statement. “Coach Duffy’s passion and vision for the program attracted us to this awesome opportunity. We can’t wait to embrace the program, the University, and the community.”

Aside from being an assistant coach at Ole Miss, Greene served as a recruiting coordinator. He helped recruit a class, that included a pair of five-star recruits, which was ranked as high as 13th in the country and first in the Southeastern Conference.

Prior to Ole Miss, he spent time at Langston from 1994-2008, Grambling State 2008-12, Texas Southern 2013-15 and Toledo 2016-18.

During his coaching career, he has helped guide programs to the postseason 11 times, including trips to both the NCAA tournament and the WNIT. Under his guidance, more than 30 players have earned all-conference accolades, including six All-America honorees, five conference players of the year, as well as multiple Academic All-Americans.

“He knows how to develop talent and will be an incredible teacher for our players,” Duffy said in the statement. “We can’t wait to have Tony impact both current and future Golden Eagles.”

Throughout his career as a recruiting coordinator, Greene has helped develop seven players to play professionally, six playing overseas and one to the WNBA.

Greene was named the 2001-02 AFLAC National Assistant Coach of the Year, an award given to assistant coaches based on longevity, expertise, contributions to the school and community, and special achievements throughout their careers.

Before his coaching days, Greene played at the junior college level for Langston’s men’s team — where he was selected as the DCCCD Conference Player of the Year.

Outside of coaching, Greene is a member of the Black Coaches Association and the Women’s Basketball Association.

Greene will now join Itoro Coleman and Justine Raterman as assistant coaches on Duffy’s staff.

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.