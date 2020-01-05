Strong second half defense leads Marquette over Providence

Lauren Van Kleunen (42) fights for a ball in Marquette's 85-46 win over Providence last season at the Al McGuire Center Dec. 29, 2018.

Lauren Van Kleunen (42) fights for a ball in Marquette's 85-46 win over Providence last season at the Al McGuire Center Dec. 29, 2018.

Lauren Van Kleunen (42) fights for a ball in Marquette's 85-46 win over Providence last season at the Al McGuire Center Dec. 29, 2018.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Marquette women’s basketball defeated the Providence Friars 60-50, ending its two-game losing streak Sunday afternoon.

This victory also marks the first BIG EAST win for head coach Megan Duffy.

The Golden Eagles got off to a quick start early in the first quarter but trailed off near the end, shooting just 36%. Despite poor shooting and committing seven turnovers, MU went into the second quarter leading 10-7.

Marquette fared better offensively in the second quarter, going 5-for-10 from the field. However, the Golden Eagles defense wasn’t nearly as strong as it was in the first quarter, allowing the Friars to score 20 points. Providence led 27-26 heading into halftime.

The third quarter saw a much stronger Marquette defense, holding Providence to shooting 23% from the field. The Golden Eagles found themselves leading 44-38 heading into the fourth.

MU was able to maintain its lead in the final quarter and led by as much as 11 points.

Redshirt junior guard Lauren Van Kleunen led Marquette with 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting. She also tallied eight rebounds and two assists. First-year guard Jordan King also finished in double-digit point totals with 11.

Sophomore forward Mary Baskerville put together a brilliant performance for the Friars, scoring 24 points on 10-for-14 shooting.

Overall, Marquette’s offense shot 6-for-17 from beyond the arc and 20-for-48 from the field.

Turnovers were an issue for both teams in this match. Providence finished with 13, while Marquette finished with 21. The Golden Eagles now average 20 turnovers per game over their last three matchups.

The Golden Eagles have now won six straight against the Friars and wrap up their three-game road trip going 1-2.

Marquette (10-4, 1-2 BIG EAST) will return to action against St. John’s in their conference home opener Friday. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. Central Standard Time.

This story was written by Tyler Peters. He can be reached at tyler.peters@marquette.edu and on Twitter @_tylerpeters_.