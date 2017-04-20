The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MUR Show of the Week: We Didn’t Watch This Movie

Jimmy Drenovsky, Radio, PublicistApril 20, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo by Wesley Richerson

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






You’ve been really wanting to know what that latest Adam Sandler Netflix movie is about, right? Or perhaps you’ve been dying to know what the plotline of the third straight-to-DVD Shrek spin-off is? Well, if you tune in to Marquette Radio Tuesday nights, you’ll find some DJs with the same questions. And no, they aren’t going to be actually watching these films.

Marquette Radio is proud to present our latest Show of the Week, We Didn’t Watch This Movie! The show’s hosts, Justin Hauter, Connor Hughes, Dominic Morache and Wesley Richerson, pick a movie each week that none of them have seen. After reading a plot summary of the film available online, the hosts take time to discuss the movie, its actors, the director and go off on various other tangents about the film and the film industry. After the discussion is over, it’s the main event: Justin, Connor, Dominic and Wes pick characters from the movie and attempt to recreate scenes they are only guessing appear on screen. As the show’s hosts describe it themselves, it’s a train wreck in the best and worst ways. So far this semester, they’ve interpreted Bangkok Dangerous, Pixels, Shrek Forever After, Highlander, Double Team, St. Elmo’s Fire, Point Break and Jupiter Ascending. You won’t want to miss what they’ve got in store for the rest of the year.

If you’re wanting to keep up with these DJs outside of the studio, you can find Connor lending his hand on the Students Taking Active Roles (STAR) retreat and Justin at Bayanihan Student Organization events and on the MAP trips. Dominic and Wes, on the other hand, are likely to be spending time with their good friends Kevin James and Nicolas Cage during their free time. If real-life interaction isn’t your thing, fear not. We Didn’t Watch This Movie can be found on Facebook as well.

You can catch We Didn’t Watch This Movie Tuesdays from 9:00-10:30 p.m. LIVE on Marquette Radio.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Featured

Schroeder shake-up
Schroeder shake-up
Live Poets Society break the silence through poems
Live Poets Society break the silence through poems
Marquette Radio Spring Concert

This past weekend Marquette Radio filled the Union Sports Annex with 221 people for their annual Spring Concert. The Battle of the Bands winner Ako o...

MUR Show of the Week: The Real 2.0
MUR Show of the Week: The Real 2.0
PerPLEXed: Straz’s Rec Plex confuses students
PerPLEXed: Straz’s Rec Plex confuses students

Other stories filed under Radio

MUR staff podcast: Mental health in music
MUR staff podcast: Mental health in music
The best (and worst) reactions to Paramore’s new single
The best (and worst) reactions to Paramore’s new single
Schroeder shake-up
Schroeder shake-up
Behind the project of Breaking the Silence
Behind the project of Breaking the Silence
Live Poets Society break the silence through poems
Live Poets Society break the silence through poems
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • MUR Show of the Week: We Didn’t Watch This Movie

    Featured

    Schroeder shake-up

  • MUR Show of the Week: We Didn’t Watch This Movie

    Breaking the Silence

    Live Poets Society break the silence through poems

  • Featured

    Marquette Radio Spring Concert

  • MUR Show of the Week: We Didn’t Watch This Movie

    Featured

    MUR Show of the Week: The Real 2.0

  • MUR Show of the Week: We Didn’t Watch This Movie

    Featured

    PerPLEXed: Straz’s Rec Plex confuses students

  • MUR Show of the Week: We Didn’t Watch This Movie

    Featured

    Marquette Radio’s featured Show of the Week: ‘I’m an RA’

  • MUR Show of the Week: We Didn’t Watch This Movie

    Featured

    Music Madness

  • MUR Show of the Week: We Didn’t Watch This Movie

    Featured

    Teacher Feature: Tracey Sturgal

  • MUR Show of the Week: We Didn’t Watch This Movie

    Featured

    MUR Show of the Week: Jams Jams and Jam

  • MUR Show of the Week: We Didn’t Watch This Movie

    Featured

    Sodexo Receives F Rating