Staff Predictions: Men’s basketball NCAA Tournament vs. South Carolina

Grant Becker, assistant sports editor and men’s basketball beat writer — Marquette 71, South Carolina 59

When you rely on one player, there’s so much that can go wrong. South Carolina is too reliant on Sindarious Thornwell for my taste. He’s brilliant, but his high usage sidekick PJ Dozier has gone cold, and the Gamecocks were already a brutal offensive team. Marquette has no less than five players who can score efficiently and in bunches. If the Golden Eagles trust their top ten offense and keep the ball moving, the math will favor Marquette in a big way — pseudo-home court advantage be darned.

Connor Basch, executive producer of MUTV Sports — Marquette 74, South Carolina 66

Don’t be surprised to see almost a complete change in style of play from the Golden Eagles out of the gate on Friday. The Gamecocks tout a vaunted defense that is near the top of the country in points allowed (64.5), turnovers forced (17.2) and 3-point field goal defense (29.3 percent). The success for the Golden Eagles will lie in their abilities to value the basketball and spread the floor.

Really, this game will be a match-up of two conflicting styles in general. On one hand, Marquette is going to want to run the ball down South Carolina’s throat with transition buckets and success from the perimeter. On the other hand, the Gamecocks are a team that aim to slow the game down on both ends of the ball. According to kenpom.com, USC is 173rd in the country in adjusted tempo offensively and 306th in the country in average possession length on defense, holding their opponents to an average of 18-second possessions.

If the Golden Eagles want to live another day, I think they have to rely on a post-presence with Luke Fischer and Matt Heldt. Entry passes can draw in defenders, and if the Golden Eagles are able to kick it out effectively from the post to find a number of shooters with 3-point shooting prowess, I expect them to be successful.