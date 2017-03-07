The student news site of Marquette University

Sodexo Receives F Rating

Lucie Sullivan, Audio Content Director • March 7, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo via: twitter.com/sodexoUSA

A 2013 article from the blog “Is It Bad for You?” has recently been circulating around social media. The piece outlines the poor quality of the food the Sodexo company produces, and cites many surprising, and alarming, facts. In the podcast above, students give their opinions on Marquette’s dining hall food and a grade of their own.

