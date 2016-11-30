NO/NO enchants with ‘Sound and Light’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel



NO/NO, a Milwaukee-based band, released a full-length album last May titled “Sound and Light.” Drawing inspiration from David Bowie and New Order, the synth-layered, dark and dreamy album provides some of the best electro-pop jams this year. The band is made up of Harrison Colby, guitar, vocals and synth programming; Cat Ries, synth and vocals; Lucas Riddle, bass; and Jeremy Ault, drum pad and drum programming.

Colby and Ries were interviewed on New Music Monday. Ries, a Marquette alumna, discussed the appeal of metaphors, the abyss and the meanings of her many tattoos. We took a walk down memory lane as she shared weird and funny roommate stories from back in the good old days on campus. Colby provided insight into their songwriting process as well as what it’s like to perform.

Listen in on the interview above. Marquette Radio’s New Music Monday features a new artist each week, be sure to tune in.