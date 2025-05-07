The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette Athletics announces addition of women’s swimming as 17th varsity sport

Byline photo of Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorMay 7, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
The addition of a women’s swimming program at Marquette marks the first new varsity program to be added since 2013.

Marquette University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is adding women’s swimming as its 17th varsity sport, vice president and director of athletics Mike Broeker announced Wednesday afternoon.

The new program is scheduled to begin competition as early as the 2025-2026 season and was presented by the department during the Securing Our Future process to improve gender equity. This marks the first new varsity sport since 2013 when both lacrosse programs were added in 2013.

“Marquette Athletics is uniquely positioned to offer women’s swimming student-athletes a transformative experience, combining quality training and competition with a proven history of academic achievement for our student-athletes,” Broeker said in a release.

“Adding women’s swimming will improve gender equity in athletics and provide a revenue generation opportunity for the university, while offering a competitive Division I experience for our student-athletes. It’s a win-win for our department and university.”

The team will train and compete in the Wellness + Helfaer Recreation facility, which was just renovated and reopened this past January. It features a six-lane, 25-yard pool, seating for about 150 spectators, a team locker room and an office for the two-member coaching staff.

The women’s swimming season runs from mid-September through early March, ending with the league championship meet at a neutral site in late February and the NCAA Championships in late March. The program will compete in the Big East Conference Championships, along with fellow league members Butler, UConn, Georgetown, Providence, Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier.

The roster will feature as many as 30 student-athletes, with a minimum of 18 athletes to compete for the conference title at the Big East Championships. Over 20 programs are located in the Midwest, such as Wisconsin, Green Bay and Milwaukee.

The university has no plans to add or terminate any other sports at Marquette, and a national search for a women’s swimming head coach will begin immediately.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with marquette athletics
Mike Broeker announced as vice president and director of athletics at Marquette
Mike Broeker announced as vice president and director of athletics at Marquette
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl retiring after 10 years
All five of Marquette volleyball's losses are against ranked teams.
Plugged-in: Historic for some, disastrous for others
JOURNAL: Flying High with Iggy the Eagle
JOURNAL: Flying High with Iggy the Eagle
Also tagged with Mike Broeker
Mike Broeker is joined by Marquette Athletics head coaches after his introductory press conference at the Alumni Memorial Union on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Mike Broeker introduced as new athletic director
The Athletic Human Performance Research Center is expanding to improve resources for all Marquette athletics. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
AHPRC in planning phase of $90 million expansion project
Joe Amplo (left) was first Marquette men's lacrosse head coach from 2010-19. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
JOURNAL: Legacy in the making
Graphic made by Lily Werner
Marquette tennis and track & field teams moving to non-scholarship programs in 2025-26
About the Contributor
Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports Editor
Kaylynn Wright is a junior from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin studying journalism, and she is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys reading and watching baseball, specifically the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox. She is excited to meet new people and continue to create high-quality sports content for the Wire.