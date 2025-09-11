The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette athletics announces plans to honor Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder during competitions

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorSeptember 11, 2025
Marquette athletic programs will wear warm-up shirts displaying the numbers of Michaud (88) and Snyder (43). (Courtesy of Marquette athletics)

Marquette athletics announced plans to honor late men’s lacrosse players Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder, who were killed in car crash on Sept. 5.

There will be moments of silence before every athletic program’s first home competitions, starting with this weekend’s volleyball, women’s soccer and men’s soccer matches, the university wrote in a news release Thursday.

Teams will also wear warmup shirts with Michaud’s and Snyder’s numbers — 88 and 43, respectively — in recognition of the two students.

People can also print a graphic displaying the same imagery as the warm-up shirts, which can be found in the release.

Marquette canceled all home athletic events to “allow our community to be together to support one another and grieve our shared loss,” the university announced in a post on X Sept. 6. An athletics spokesperson told the Marquette Wire the tentative plan for rescheduling, subject to change, is that volleyball will play two less matches, while both soccer teams might try to find another match.

The first home competition since Michaud and Snyder’s deaths is Friday at 7 p.m., when volleyball faces Ball State. Men’s soccer will play Lipscomb Saturday at 7 p.m. at Valley Fields and women’s soccer hosts Loyola Chicago Sunday at 4 p.m.

41-year-old Amandria Brunner, from West Allis, was charged Sept. 9 with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of the vehicle that killed the two men’s lacrosse players. She had a blood alcohol level of 0.133, nearly double the legal limit, according to the criminal complaint.

Four other students sustained non-life threatening injuries from the crash, which happened at an intersection at North 27th and West St. Paul Avenue.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a senior from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is the executive sports editor for the 2025-26 school year. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content. In his free time, Jack enjoys exploring Milwaukee and trying new food and coffee places.