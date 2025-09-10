41-year-old woman charged with homicide by intoxicated use of the vehicle that killed two Marquette students

Amandria Brunner, 41, has been charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of the vehicle that killed Marquette students and men’s lacrosse players Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud in a Sept. 5 car crash.

Four other students sustained non-life threatening injuries from the crash, which happened at an intersection at 27th and St. Paul Avenue.

The criminal complaint, released Sept. 10, said Milwaukee firefighters attempted life-saving measures on both Snyder and Michaud, who were in the rear at the time of the crash, but were unsuccessful. A medical examiner determined both students died from “multiple blunt force injuries.”

The officer at the scene saw Brunner talking on the phone after the crash, stating that she was turning left when another car hit her.

“They are dead,” the officer heard her say, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Brunner said there was alcohol in her vehicle and she’d had two drinks prior to the crash. The complaint said she had a blood alcohol content level of .133 g/100 ml, more than double the legal limit. Brunner had one prior OWI charge in 2003.

The officer reported Brunner had slurred speech and couldn’t keep her balance. They requested Brunner perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, after which she was placed under arrest.

The officer determined the positioning of the vehicles was consistent with the Brunner’s northbound White Ford Ranger turning left into the path of the Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

In analyzing data from the Ford, the officer determined Brunner’s car was stopped for at least three seconds before she accelerated into the intersection while the light was yellow. The street has a posted speed limit of 30 mph.

Bail has been set at $150,000, according to jail records obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Brunner is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 21, 2025.

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge and Jack Albright. They can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].