Drunk driving determines lives

In the wake of the tragic deaths of two Marquette students, the awful consequences of drunk driving resurface to unveil the horrible reality.

Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud, Marquette men’s lacrosse players, died in a car crash on Sept. 5. They were passengers in a Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee driving in downtown Milwaukee when a White Ford Ranger collided into them at an intersection.

Amandria Brunner, 41, was behind the wheel of the Ford Ranger with a blood alcohol content level of 0.133, which is over the legal 0.08 level in Wisconsin. She has had a prior Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) charge in 2003.

Now charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, Brunner’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18, 2025.

What happened is a devastating result of irresponsibility and ignorance. The Marquette community, along with family, friends and former coaches, mourns the losses of Snyder and Michaud.

The incident caused tears of distraught and sadness, immense emotional upheaval and lasting grief. It left many with thoughts of disbelief, anger and confusion with questions of “How could this happen?” and “What if?”

Released Sept. 10, the criminal complaint states that Brunner turned left at a yellow light when she collided with the Jeep that carried six Marquette men’s lacrosse players. She had alcohol in her vehicle and had drunk beforehand. Police also found a marijuana grinder containing THC in the truck.

In a matter of moments, lives were changed. The outcome could have been drastically different if Brunner had stopped at the light or looked for a few seconds for oncoming cars before turning.

Her actions had real consequences.

Nearly 26 percent of drivers in Wisconsin admit to getting behind the wheel while under the influence. A staggering 41 of the 50 drunkest counties in the U.S. are in Wisconsin.

“Over 770,000 Wisconsin drivers have at least one OWI,” Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, said. “That’s about one in five drivers across the state.”

The state experienced 7,131 crashes in 2023 that involved impaired drivers, alcohol or drug related. In these crashes, there were 186 people who died and 3,580 who were injured.

Drunk driving is a topic we learn about in school, but the reality of it hits hard when it happens in your immediate community. It is not a matter we should take lightly just because of its frequency which we may view as “normal.” We can read statistics on a screen and hear repeated words of advice, but in the end, it comes down to choices and consequences.

Getting behind the wheel while impaired has the potential to harm others and yourself. The inflicted pain may never go away. Time can heal, but the hole in one’s heart will forever be present.

A heartfelt memorial service was held for Snyder and Michaud on Sept. 6 at Varsity Theatre. Over 1,000 people attended, showing their support and sharing their sorrow.

The horrific incident leaves us with heavy hearts. What occurred should have never happened.

The consequences of drunk driving are real, and they cannot go ignored.

This story was written by Rachel Lopera. She can be reached at [email protected]