Driver arrested at the same scene of Sept. 5 car crash that killed two Marquette students was driving while intoxicated

Photo by Clay Ellis-Escobar Charges have been referred to the District Attorney.

The person arrested at the same scene shortly after the car crash Sept. 5 that killed two Marquette men’s lacrosse players was driving while intoxicated, according to Milwaukee Jail records.

The 41-year-old woman was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and charges were referred to the Milwaukee District Attorney.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on 27th Street and St. Paul Avenue. The Marquette students were identified as Noah Snyder, 20, and Scott Michaud, 19.

Snyder, from Getzville, New York was a student in the College of Business Administration and Michaud, from Springboro, Ohio was a biomedical sciences major in the College of Health Sciences.

A mass was held Sept. 6 in the Varsity Theatre. Hundreds of students and community members attended to grieve the loss of the two students.