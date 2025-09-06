The student news site of Marquette University

Driver arrested at the same scene of Sept. 5 car crash that killed two Marquette students was driving while intoxicated

Sophia Tiedge, Tribune and Wire director September 6, 2025312 Views
Charges have been referred to the District Attorney.

The person arrested at the same scene shortly after the car crash Sept. 5 that killed two Marquette men’s lacrosse players was driving while intoxicated, according to Milwaukee Jail records.

The 41-year-old woman was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and charges were referred to the Milwaukee District Attorney.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on 27th Street and St. Paul Avenue. The Marquette students were identified as Noah Snyder, 20, and Scott Michaud, 19.

Snyder, from Getzville, New York was a student in the College of Business Administration and Michaud, from Springboro, Ohio was a biomedical sciences major in the College of Health Sciences.

A mass was held Sept. 6 in the Varsity Theatre. Hundreds of students and community members attended to grieve the loss of the two students.

Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Tribune and Wire director
Sophia is a Junior from Arlington Heights, IL, majoring in journalism with a minor in writing intensive english. During spring 2025, Sophia is an assistant news editor. In 2023-24, she served as the executive news editor after spending 2022-23 as a news reporter and assistant news editor. Sophia enjoys writing about politics, crime and breaking news. In her free time, Sophia enjoys reading and going to workout classes with her friends. This year, she’s looking forward to telling unique stories and learning more about her community. 