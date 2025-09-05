The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Two Marquette students killed in car crash identified as men’s lacrosse players

Byline photo of Benjamin Hanson
Byline photo of Sophia Tiedge
Byline photo of Jack Albright
Benjamin Hanson, Sophia Tiedge and Jack AlbrightSeptember 5, 2025
Photo by Clay Ellis-Escobar

The two students who died in a car crash Friday evening at the intersection of 27th Street and St. Paul Avenue were Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud, the Milwaukee Medical Examiner confirmed Saturday morning. Both were Marquette men’s lacrosse players.

Snyder, from Getzville, New York was a student in the College of Business Administration and Michaud, from Springboro, Ohio was a biomedical sciences major in the College of Health Sciences.

“Noah and Scott’s lives were taken too soon and we share in the heartbreak of their teammates, coaches and those who knew them personally,” the university said in an email sent to students Sept. 6.

Marquette athletics announced in a post on X all home athletic events this weekend are canceled.

“This will allow our community to be together to support one another and grieve our shared loss,” the post said.

Marquette University Police Department and Milwaukee Police Department responded to the crash at 5 p.m. on Sept. 5. A vehicle collided into a second vehicle that had six people inside. Three of the other four people in the car sustained nonfatal injuries and were also lacrosse players.

Police arrested the 41-year-old driver of the first vehicle and charges are pending.

A mass will be held Saturday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. in the Varsity Theatre. The Lunda Room and Henke Lounge in the AMU will be available from noon to 3 p.m. for Marquette community members to come together.

This story was updated with information on the identities of the two victims.

This story is developing. More information will be released as it is made available by Marquette University and the Milwaukee Police Department.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with car crash
The accident occurred at Wisconsin Ave. and 11th St.
BREAKING: Car flipped near Carpenter Tower
Crash in front of Evans Scholars House leaves car damaged
Crash in front of Evans Scholars House leaves car damaged
Milwaukee Police investigate the aftermath of the crash just shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Milwaukee Police chase ends in crash on 17th and State
This was the scene that occurred last February that resulted in the death of Joe Daniels. Marquette Wire Stock Photo.
Suspect charged in crash that killed College of Business dean Joe Daniels
Also tagged with mupd
MUPD's traffic enforcement unit reports 200 traffic stops in the first 11 weeks of operation
MUPD's traffic enforcement unit reports 200 traffic stops in the first 11 weeks of operation
The body was recovered around noon on Aug. 4. Marquette Wire stock photo.
Body recovered from Menomonee River in MUPD's jurisdiction
Scott Metz accepts an award from MUPD Chief Edith Hudson. Photo courtesy of Marquette Today.
Off-duty MUPD officer dies from cardiac event
MUPD hasn't identified any suspects. Marquette Wire stock photo.
Shots fired on N 18th Street and West Highland Avenue
About the Contributors
Benjamin Hanson
Benjamin Hanson, Sports Reporter
Benjamin Hanson is a junior at Marquette studying journalism. The Minneapolis, Minnesota native has been a sports reporter since his freshman year while also interning at the biggest news stations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Tribune and Wire director
Sophia is a Junior from Arlington Heights, IL, majoring in journalism with a minor in writing intensive english. During spring 2025, Sophia is an assistant news editor. In 2023-24, she served as the executive news editor after spending 2022-23 as a news reporter and assistant news editor. Sophia enjoys writing about politics, crime and breaking news. In her free time, Sophia enjoys reading and going to workout classes with her friends. This year, she’s looking forward to telling unique stories and learning more about her community. 
Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a senior from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is the executive sports editor for the 2025-26 school year. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content. In his free time, Jack enjoys exploring Milwaukee and trying new food and coffee places.