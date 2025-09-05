Two Marquette students killed in car crash identified as men’s lacrosse players

The two students who died in a car crash Friday evening at the intersection of 27th Street and St. Paul Avenue were Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud, the Milwaukee Medical Examiner confirmed Saturday morning. Both were Marquette men’s lacrosse players.

Snyder, from Getzville, New York was a student in the College of Business Administration and Michaud, from Springboro, Ohio was a biomedical sciences major in the College of Health Sciences.

“Noah and Scott’s lives were taken too soon and we share in the heartbreak of their teammates, coaches and those who knew them personally,” the university said in an email sent to students Sept. 6.

Marquette athletics announced in a post on X all home athletic events this weekend are canceled.

“This will allow our community to be together to support one another and grieve our shared loss,” the post said.

Marquette University Police Department and Milwaukee Police Department responded to the crash at 5 p.m. on Sept. 5. A vehicle collided into a second vehicle that had six people inside. Three of the other four people in the car sustained nonfatal injuries and were also lacrosse players.

Police arrested the 41-year-old driver of the first vehicle and charges are pending.

A mass will be held Saturday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. in the Varsity Theatre. The Lunda Room and Henke Lounge in the AMU will be available from noon to 3 p.m. for Marquette community members to come together.

This story was updated with information on the identities of the two victims.

This story is developing. More information will be released as it is made available by Marquette University and the Milwaukee Police Department.