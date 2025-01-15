The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire

BREAKING: Car flipped near Carpenter Tower

No injuries or threats to campus have been reported.
Ellie GolkoJanuary 15, 2025
The accident occurred at Wisconsin Ave. and 11th St.

At approximately 9 p.m. two vehicles were involved in a car accident on Wisconsin Ave. and 11th St. A red SUV flipped over the median near the traffic light. The other car appears to have damage to the hood.

The Marquette University Police Department declined to make an official statement to The Wire on the accident as this is an active investigation. No injuries or threats to campus have been reported.

This story is developing.

This story was written by Ellie Golko. She can be reached at [email protected]

