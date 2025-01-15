BREAKING: Car flipped near Carpenter Tower

Photo by Lily Wooten The accident occurred at Wisconsin Ave. and 11th St.

At approximately 9 p.m. two vehicles were involved in a car accident on Wisconsin Ave. and 11th St. A red SUV flipped over the median near the traffic light. The other car appears to have damage to the hood.

The Marquette University Police Department declined to make an official statement to The Wire on the accident as this is an active investigation. No injuries or threats to campus have been reported.

This story is developing.

This story was written by Ellie Golko. She can be reached at [email protected].