Former Marquette athletic director Larry Williams dies at 62

Former Marquette University athletic director Larry Williams, who was in charge during two pivotal years for the school, has died at 62.

Williams, who had been the AD at the University of San Francisco, suffered a heart-related incident on Thursday while working out on campus, according to a media report.

Marquette hired Williams in December 2011 to replace Steve Cottingham, who in his resignation letter cited “disappointment” regarding multiple student-athlete sexual assault allegations. While no athletes were charged, then-Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn and District Attorney John Chisholm criticized the university for failing to notify the police of the alleged incidents.

Williams also had to grapple with conference realignment. When multiple schools with football programs left the Big East, Williams and other athletic directors helped transform the conference into a basketball-centric league.

“Larry was a strong, committed leader whose passion for the holistic development of student-athletes left a lasting mark on Marquette University and collegiate athletics,” Marquette Athletics said in a social media post hours after Williams’ passing.

“His vision and leadership were foundational to the formation of the basketball-centric Big East Conference in 2013, helping to shape the conference into what it is today.”

Williams left Marquette in 2013 to pursue other interests. He also served as athletic director at Portland (2004-11) and Akron (2015-2021).

Williams was a two-time All-American offensive lineman at Notre Dame before he was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 1985 NFL Draft.

