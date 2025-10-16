The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Former Marquette athletic director Larry Williams dies at 62

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorOctober 16, 2025
Photo by Marquette athletics
Larry Williams was hired as Marquette’s athletic director in 2011. He left in 2013.

Former Marquette University athletic director Larry Williams, who was in charge during two pivotal years for the school, has died at 62.

Williams, who had been the AD at the University of San Francisco, suffered a heart-related incident on Thursday while working out on campus, according to a media report.

Marquette hired Williams in December 2011 to replace Steve Cottingham, who in his resignation letter cited “disappointment” regarding multiple student-athlete sexual assault allegations. While no athletes were charged, then-Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn and District Attorney John Chisholm criticized the university for failing to notify the police of the alleged incidents.

Williams also had to grapple with conference realignment. When multiple schools with football programs left the Big East, Williams and other athletic directors helped transform the conference into a basketball-centric league.

“Larry was a strong, committed leader whose passion for the holistic development of student-athletes left a lasting mark on Marquette University and collegiate athletics,” Marquette Athletics said in a social media post hours after Williams’ passing.

“His vision and leadership were foundational to the formation of the basketball-centric Big East Conference in 2013, helping to shape the conference into what it is today.”

Williams left Marquette in 2013 to pursue other interests. He also served as athletic director at Portland (2004-11) and Akron (2015-2021).

Williams was a two-time All-American offensive lineman at Notre Dame before he was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 1985 NFL Draft.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with marquette athletics
Marquette volleyball wore shirts honoring the lives of Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder before its game on Friday.
'Keep saying their names': Marquette athletics honors Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud
Marquette athletic programs will wear warm-up shirts displaying the numbers of Michaud (88) and Snyder (43). (Courtesy of Marquette athletics)
Marquette athletics announces plans to honor Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder during competitions
Built in 2011, the Klein Family/KBS Soccer Pavilion had a total budgeted cost of $1.2 million.
Flooding damage keeping Valley Fields pavilion closed 'more than likely' through soccer seasons
Marquette men's basketball defeats George Mason 82-63 on Nov. 8, 2024 at the students only game at the Al McGuire Center.
Marquette athletics lays out next steps after canceling games due to deaths of men's lacrosse players
About the Contributor
Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a senior from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is the executive sports editor for the 2025-26 school year. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content. In his free time, Jack enjoys exploring Milwaukee and trying new food and coffee places.