The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

‘Keep saying their names’: Marquette athletics honors Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorSeptember 16, 2025
Photo by Clay Ellis-Escobar
Marquette volleyball wore shirts honoring the lives of Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder before its game on Friday.

Marquette doesn’t hide the fact its colors are blue & gold.

Signs around campus; university-branded clothes, accessories and goodies; the school’s logo and seal; and, of course, its athletics teams are all various shades of the two colors.

But this past weekend, in the Marquette sports world, only the players during games donned the university’s trademark hues. Everyone else in athletics — from the marketing team to the communications department to the volunteers to the coaches and athletes during warm-ups — were all wearing black and white.

The MU logo remains visible, but above it is, from left to right, the No. 43, then a lacrosse stick, then the No. 88. The branding, in honor of men’s lacrosse players Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud, both of whom were killed on Sept. 5 by a 41-year-old woman driving while intoxicated.

Six days after the crash, Marquette athletics announced it would recognize the late students with the special shirts, a pregame moment of silence before every program’s first home competition — starting last weekend — and a printable version of the graphic for fans to bring in support.

“If you can try to find any (silver lining) out of (the tragedy), it’s just the show of community,” Marquette volleyball head coach Tom Mendoza said. “The Marquette athletics department, from (athletic director) Mike Broeker, and hearing (men’s lacrosse head coach Jake Richard) speak, hearing the way our players have responded and supported.

“I think it’s reminded everyone why Marquette is special and why this community is special, even though you hope that it doesn’t take something like that to show it.”

First-years (from left to right) Madison Fox, Sonia Shakir, Gianna Martin and Mayli Martin printed graphics in honor of Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder. (Photo by Clay Ellis-Escobar)

The first opportunity came Friday night with volleyball — exactly one week after the crash — in the first home athletic event since Michaud and Snyder’s deaths.

Right away, four first-years — Madison Fox, Sonia Shakir, Gianna Martin and her sister Mayli Martin — showed up in championship blue Marquette volleyball t-shirts holding printed copies of the graphic.

“It’s important to keep saying their names and keep them up,” Fox said. “And don’t let them [be forgotten].”

The four students were at the Sept. 5 volleyball game the night Snyder and Michaud were killed. After the game, the students were in a dining hall when one got an email from the university.

“We were speechless,” Fox said. “It was just so sad, like it was something so hard to process.”

Immediately after the university announced the printable graphics, the group of students knew they were going to participate. During the pre-game moment of silence, they held the signs for all in the Al to see.

“It’s really important that we show that respect and also that support,” Gianna said.

“Regardless if we knew them or not, it’s still a loss,” continued Mayli.

During the moment of silence, Fox said she thought about the importance of taking advantage of each and every day, living it to the fullest. Shakir thought something similar. Gianna was reminded how short life can be, how nothing is guaranteed. Mayli was touched by the Marquette community’s response in the wake of the tragedy.

“Having alums here, fans of Marquette, family, students, everybody here, really shows how tight-knit the community is,” Mayli said.

The two other games over the weekend, men’s and women’s soccer, also honored Michaud and Snyder with pre-game shirts and a moment of silence.

“We’re honored,” men’s soccer head coach David Korn said. “It’s been an honor to hopefully put some positive smiles on people’s faces. But more than anything [to] honor those two individuals and certainly continue to hope that they are honored for many, many years to come.”

The Marquette men’s soccer team poses with the honorary shirts after its victory over Lipscomb. (Courtesy of Marquette athletics)

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Head Coach David Korn
Gabe Anguil spent his summer playing for USL-2 team RKC Third Coast. He was one of over 10 Marquette men's soccer players to be in the USL-2.
Men's soccer players turn to semi-professional teams to stay game-ready during the summer
Marquette men's soccer drew Bradley 0-0 in its season-opener.
Shorthanded men's soccer draws Bradley in scoreless season opener
Marquette men's soccer finished 6-7-4 in the first year of the David Korn era (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
SEASON RECAP: A year of growth and experience
The Golden Eagles have added a defender and forward to MU class of 2029. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette men's soccer signs two class of 2029 recruits
Also tagged with Head Coach Tom Mendoza
Marquette volleyball uses runs to propel them in a three-set win over James Madison University.
Marquette uses runs to sweep James Madison
Natalie Ring posted a career-high 28 kills in Marquette's five-set win over Utah State.
Natalie Ring 'walking the walk' in career season
Marquette volleyball was voted unofficial No. 29 in the AVCA coaches preseason poll. The program starts its first season under Tom Mendoza Saturday at midnight.
The Tom Mendoza era of Marquette volleyball starts midnight Saturday. Here's what to look out for
Tom Mendoza has taken risks his whole life, from moving states for a volunteer job to pushing forward a pawn in a chess match.
Tom Mendoza is Always Attacking
Also tagged with marquette athletics
Marquette athletic programs will wear warm-up shirts displaying the numbers of Michaud (88) and Snyder (43). (Courtesy of Marquette athletics)
Marquette athletics announces plans to honor Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder during competitions
Built in 2011, the Klein Family/KBS Soccer Pavilion had a total budgeted cost of $1.2 million.
Flooding damage keeping Valley Fields pavilion closed 'more than likely' through soccer seasons
Marquette men's basketball defeats George Mason 82-63 on Nov. 8, 2024 at the students only game at the Al McGuire Center.
Marquette athletics lays out next steps after canceling games due to deaths of men's lacrosse players
Built in 2011, the Klein Family/KBS Soccer Pavilion had a total budgeted cost of $1.2 million.
Flooding closes Valley Fields pavilion, forces soccer programs to move locker rooms
About the Contributor
Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a senior from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is the executive sports editor for the 2025-26 school year. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content. In his free time, Jack enjoys exploring Milwaukee and trying new food and coffee places.