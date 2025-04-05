American Family Field ranked second-best ballpark for RV tailgating, per RV Trader

Tailgating in the parking lot has been a longstanding tradition at Milwaukee Brewers games. Photo courtesy of Flickr.

The smell of sizzling brats, greasy fried cheese curds, ice cold beer and blistering asphalt signals the start of baseball season in Milwaukee.

Tailgating, which can be defined as a social gathering that takes place in a parking lot and involves grilling, eating, drinking and talking with other fans, is a tradition a number of Wisconsin sports fans enjoy participating in before baseball games.

Brewers fans are in luck when it comes to having a place to tailgate before games, thanks to the 16 parking lots and over 12,000 parking stalls surrounding American Family Field. In addition to stalls for cars, the stadium boasts hundreds of slots for RVs, something not most Major League Baseball parks offer.

According to a ranking by RV Trader, American Family Field is the second-best ballpark for RV tailgating in 2024-25. The Brewers’ stadium was ranked No. 1 the year prior.

RV Trader considers itself to be the premier destination for buying and selling recreational vehicles, offering over 160,000 new and previously used units for sale across the country. The company’s website states that millions of active buyers visit the site monthly in search of their next RV.

The Marquette Wire had the opportunity for a Q&A with RV Trader regarding their ranking of American Family Field for RV tailgating. The questions and responses, which were facilitated via email, are listed below.

What are the key reasons for American Family Field continually remaining at the top of RV Trader’s rankings of best ballparks for tailgating?

American Family Field consistently earns one of the top spots on our list due to its exceptional RV-friendly environment. The stadium offers over 400 marked spaces for buses and RVs, with the flexibility to adjust as needed, ensuring ample room for tailgaters. Its minimal restrictions allow fans to fully embrace the pregame festivities, creating a vibrant atmosphere much like the one already created by Milwaukee’s beer and sausage culture. The proximity to nearby attractions and the sheer volume of parking options make it a standout choice for RV enthusiasts looking to elevate their tailgating experience.

What specific factors gave Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals, the edge over American Family Field this year following Milwaukee’s #1 overall ranking last year?

This year, Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City took the top spot due to its unique blend of spacious tailgating accommodations and a lively, fan-driven atmosphere. The stadium provides designated RV parking in Lot M, with a prepaid parking pass system that ensures ease of access. What gave it the edge was the passionate Royals fanbase, known for arriving early — sometimes days in advance — to secure spots and kick off festivities, paired with Kansas City’s renowned barbecue culture. This combination of logistical ease and an unmatched tailgating vibe nudged it ahead of American Family Field, which held the #1 spot last year.

How can tailgating Brewers fans utilize their RVs to make the pregame experience more fulfilling than any other?

Brewers fans can maximize their RV tailgating at American Family Field by leveraging the vehicle’s amenities to create a home-away-from-home experience. Set up grills under the RV awning for a classic Milwaukee sausage cookout, use the onboard kitchen to prep sides like cheese curds, and tap into the RV’s power supply for music or a flatscreen TV to catch pregame coverage. The spacious lots allow for games like cornhole or ladder toss, while the RV’s interior offers a cozy retreat if the weather turns—perfect for enjoying a cold brew in true Wisconsin style. It’s about blending comfort with tradition to make the pregame unforgettable.

What should RV tailgaters know about any rules, restrictions or guidelines they may need to follow when arriving at American Family Field with their vehicle, or any other ballpark in general?

At American Family Field, RV tailgaters should note that RVs and buses are directed to the American Family Lot, with over 400 spaces available, though it’s wise to arrive early as spots fill up fast on game days. Tailgating is encouraged, but fans must keep setups within their allotted space and follow basic stadium policies—no open fires beyond grills, and alcohol consumption must comply with local laws. Across all ballparks, including those in our list, common guidelines include securing parking passes in advance (like at Kauffman Stadium), adhering to size restrictions (Progressive Field limits RVs to standard spaces) and respecting arrival/departure times (Oakland Coliseum allows overnight parking with permits). Always check each stadium’s specific website for details, as rules can vary widely.

How does the experience of tailgating contribute to baseball season as a whole?

At RV Trader, we see tailgating as an integral part of the baseball season, amplifying the communal spirit and excitement that define America’s pastime. It transforms game day into a full-fledged event, where fans bond over food, games and team pride before the first pitch is even thrown. For RV tailgaters, it’s an elevated experience—bringing the comforts of home to the parking lot fosters longer, more immersive celebrations that extend the joy of the season. Whether it’s the roar of the crowd at Kauffman or the sausage-scented air at American Family Field, tailgating builds memories that rival the action on the diamond, making every game a home run.

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].