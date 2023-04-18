REVIEW: Morgan Wallen begins tour in Milwaukee

As someone who has never been to a true country concert before, I was unsure of what to expect with Morgan Wallen’s world tour “One Night at A Time.”

I have attended concerts in the past but was expecting a mix of those with a little bit of our local fair. My youngest brother did his best to prepare me to see one of his all-time favorite artists, but even though he tried, nothing could have prepared me for the night I was about to have.

The night began with many fans tailgating outside the Brewers’ Stadium, listening to music, playing cornhole and catching up with friends, something my friends and I participated in. We loved the fun and relaxing atmosphere that was created with not only the beautiful weather but the excitement all around us. We were able to see what other people were wearing to the concert, something we spent weeks deciding on for ourselves. From people wearing homemade jean jackets to shirts featuring Wallen’s face to iconic cowboy hats and bedazzled boots, each outfit was unique.

Even with Wallen’s racial controversies in the past, with his recent promises and actions to do better, he has been able to sell-out numerous of concerts during this tour.

Once the gates opened there was an immense amount of excitement from not only my friend group but those around us. The stadium was packed with people trying to find their seats, buy merchandise and talk to others. Then before we knew it, the concert began.

With the opening act lineup consisting of Bailey Zimmerman, ERNEST and HARDY, the enthusiasm was through the roof. Zimmerman was first and played songs from his latest album, “Religiously,” while ERNEST play a few of his hit singles and HARDY with his own songs.

Although each act did a fantastic job of exciting the audience, the 30-minute breaks in between each artist created a dull and boring feeling for many, including myself. Then an hour after the final opening act performed Wallen started the concert.

He ran out in blue jeans, a green Milwaukee Bucks jersey, a baseball cap and glasses, a look that tied in Milwaukee to his first stop, but second consecutive stadium night in the United States during his world tour. His first song on April 15 was “Broadway Girls” and followed those up with some of his latest songs.

As a Wallen fan, the first section of his concert consisted mainly of his newer, more rock type songs. Although these songs do a great job of bringing out his emotions, it was not something I was expecting by going to a country concert. There were many times when I looked at my friend next to me and asked if she knew the song, and she responded with a strong no.

Even though his first section mainly consisted of his newer genre of songs, I found the second act to be more thrilling, as I was able to sing along to a majority of his hits. For the second part, he changed his outfit into black jeans and a black t-shirt, leaving behind his Milwaukee gear and deciding upon a “more typical” concert outfit.

Throughout the second half, Wallen’s crew used colorful lights, puffs of fire and fireworks to not only exhilarate the audience , but really emphasize certain spots in Wallen’s singing.

My favorite part was the second time “Flower Shops” was sung, the first being during ERNEST’s opening act and the second when Wallen brought him out on stage to sing with him. I loved how they really showed their true friendship, in addition to the heartfelt idea of throwing out roses to the audience.

Overall, I enjoyed my experience at the “One Night at A Time” tour, even with the long breaks and could not stop thinking about how I wish I could see my brother’s reaction when he goes next month because I know that if I liked the concert, he will love it.

This story was written by Lauren Puthoff. She can be reached at [email protected]