Milwaukee remembers Uecker with memorial

Photo by Mia Thurow A Brewers flag was wrapped around the Uecker statue, positioned to look like a superhero cape.

“Just a bit outside” and to the right of the American Family Field home plate entrance, Bob Uecker stands tall.

But his statue looks a bit different than normal. The smell of flowers, beer and fresh bratwurst lingers in the air around Uecker’s statue, a site Milwaukeeans have been flocking to since the morning of Jan. 16 to pay homage to the legendary local broadcaster and baseball player.

Uecker played Major League Baseball for five years, including a debut stint with the Milwaukee Brewers.

After retiring, he worked as a broadcaster, calling 54 years of radio play-by-play for the Brewers, the second-longest announcing stint in history. Milwaukee’s beloved commentator was known for his catchphrase anytime a Brewer hit a home run, “Get up! Get up! Get outta here! Gone!”

Uecker also appeared in a number of sitcom television shows and the film trilogy “Major League.” He died in his Menomonee Falls home at 90 years old after a battle with small-cell lung cancer.

In the days following Uecker’s death, fans have been compiled a collection of some of his favorite items that can be seen all the way from Interstate 94. Some of these items include baseballs and baseball caps, a brick from the old County Stadium, brats, sunflower seeds and many, many cans of Miller Lite.

Inside, adjacent to the Brewers team store, was a “We’ll miss you, Bob” banner that spanned the length of several tables, where visitors could pen personalized messages to Uecker or share fond memories of their time with him.

Marquette students, especially locals and Brewers fans, were some of those mourning Uecker this past week.

“Ueck was an inspiration to me and so many other Wisconsin natives and even fans alike,” Emma Kroll, junior in the College of Communication, said. “His energy was infectious and I’m definitely going to miss him around the field.”

Collection of photos from American Family Field:

What the baseball community is saying:

“Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends.” —The Milwaukee Brewers (via statement posted on X)

“He brought joy to countless listeners through his wit, charisma, and love for baseball, Milwaukee, and all of Wisconsin, creating a legacy that will forever be cherished. While his contributions to the game are noteworthy, it is his kindness, humility, and love for family and friends that we will hold closest to our hearts.” —The Uecker Family (via statement posted on X)

“No words will really do you justice but I kind of think that’s how it should be. To say you were one of one is probably an understatement, the stories you could tell, the life you lived and the way you impacted people. I always cherished our time together and just being able to listen to you talk about your life and all you’d seen. I remember you saying that no matter how much time you have it still never feels like enough and that seems pretty true today. You’d always thank me for my friendship but the truth of it is the pleasure was all mine.” —Brewers Outfielder Christian Yelich (via Instagram post)

“Bob was the genuine item: always the funniest person in any room he was in, and always an outstanding ambassador for our National Pastime. We are grateful for this baseball life like no other, and we will never forget him. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest sympathy to Bob’s family, his many friends across the game, Brewers fans, and the countless baseball fans who admired him.” —MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred (via MLB press release)

