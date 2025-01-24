The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Milwaukee remembers Uecker with memorial

Since Bob Uecker’s death, Brewers fans and other members of the Milwaukee community have flocked to his statue outside of American Family Field to honor their beloved broadcaster.
Byline photo of Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News EditorJanuary 24, 2025
Categories:
Photo by Mia Thurow
A Brewers flag was wrapped around the Uecker statue, positioned to look like a superhero cape.

“Just a bit outside” and to the right of the American Family Field home plate entrance, Bob Uecker stands tall.

But his statue looks a bit different than normal. The smell of flowers, beer and fresh bratwurst lingers in the air around Uecker’s statue, a site Milwaukeeans have been flocking to since the morning of Jan. 16 to pay homage to the legendary local broadcaster and baseball player.

Uecker played Major League Baseball for five years, including a debut stint with the Milwaukee Brewers.

After retiring, he worked as a broadcaster, calling 54 years of radio play-by-play for the Brewers, the second-longest announcing stint in history. Milwaukee’s beloved commentator was known for his catchphrase anytime a Brewer hit a home run, “Get up! Get up! Get outta here! Gone!”

Uecker also appeared in a number of sitcom television shows and the film trilogy “Major League.” He died in his Menomonee Falls home at 90 years old after a battle with small-cell lung cancer.

In the days following Uecker’s death, fans have been compiled a collection of some of his favorite items that can be seen all the way from Interstate 94. Some of these items include baseballs and baseball caps, a brick from the old County Stadium, brats, sunflower seeds and many, many cans of Miller Lite.

Inside, adjacent to the Brewers team store, was a “We’ll miss you, Bob” banner that spanned the length of several tables, where visitors could pen personalized messages to Uecker or share fond memories of their time with him.

Marquette students, especially locals and Brewers fans, were some of those mourning Uecker this past week.

“Ueck was an inspiration to me and so many other Wisconsin natives and even fans alike,” Emma Kroll, junior in the College of Communication, said. “His energy was infectious and I’m definitely going to miss him around the field.”

Collection of photos from American Family Field:

What the baseball community is saying:

“Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends.” The Milwaukee Brewers (via statement posted on X)

“He brought joy to countless listeners through his wit, charisma, and love for baseball, Milwaukee, and all of Wisconsin, creating a legacy that will forever be cherished. While his contributions to the game are noteworthy, it is his kindness, humility, and love for family and friends that we will hold closest to our hearts.” The Uecker Family (via statement posted on X)

“No words will really do you justice but I kind of think that’s how it should be. To say you were one of one is probably an understatement, the stories you could tell, the life you lived and the way you impacted people. I always cherished our time together and just being able to listen to you talk about your life and all you’d seen. I remember you saying that no matter how much time you have it still never feels like enough and that seems pretty true today. You’d always thank me for my friendship but the truth of it is the pleasure was all mine.” Brewers Outfielder Christian Yelich (via Instagram post)

“Bob was the genuine item: always the funniest person in any room he was in, and always an outstanding ambassador for our National Pastime. We are grateful for this baseball life like no other, and we will never forget him. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest sympathy to Bob’s family, his many friends across the game, Brewers fans, and the countless baseball fans who admired him.” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred (via MLB press release)

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with American Family Field
Peanuts are the epitome of the perfect ballpark snack.
Phoebe the Phoodie: Ballpark bites return for season
Wallen played hits like "Last Night," "Everything I Love" and "Wasted on You."
REVIEW: Morgan Wallen begins tour in Milwaukee
Zac Brown Band performs at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest. Friday, September 10, 2021. (JOSH MEITZ/Marquette Wire)
Class of 2022 takes the stage at Summerfest
Also tagged with baseball
The MLB doesn't need unnecessary change
Fans gathered Tuesday, Oct. 12, to watch the Milwaukee Brewers play.
Fans react to Brewers early exit and give thoughts on MLB Playoffs
Hank Aaron was the speaker at Marquette's Commencement ceremony in 2012. (Photo courtesy of Marquette University.)
Baseball world mourns former Milwaukee Brewer Hank Aaron's death
A model of the club baseball team's jerseys.
A Place at the Plates
About the Contributor
Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News Editor
Mia Thurow is a sophomore from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, majoring in Journalism with minors in Spanish and Sports Communication. She is the Executive News Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In her free time, Mia enjoys cheering on her favorite local sports teams, exploring Milwaukee with friends and hiking. As Executive News Editor, Mia is eager to raise awareness of important news stories both in the local community and nationwide.