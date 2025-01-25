The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette outlasts Georgetown 75-57 behind a hot shooting night

Max Mullin, Sports ReporterJanuary 25, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
Despite attempting a season-low nine 3-pointers Saturday, Marquette shot a season-high 66.7 percent from deep in its 75-58 over Georgetown.

Lee Volker, Skylar Forbes and Halle Vice combined to score 57 of Marquette’s 75 points in the Golden Eagles’s (13-6, 5-3 Big East) route of Georgetown (10-10, 3-6 Big East).

Sharing is caring

Marquette had 21 assists on 27 made field goals, marking the season’s second-highest assist rate (Assist/Field Goals made) and the best in Big East play at 77.7%.

“We are a much better team when we move and share the ball,” Consuegra said. “We get multiple actions within our offense, and we did that really well today.”

The Golden Eagles aren’t known as a 3-point juggernaut, but when the looks are open, uncontested shots created by unselfish passing can be dangerous from the outside.

Marquette shot 6-for-9 (66.6%) from beyond the arc, their best shooting percentage from deep this season.

“We want to be able to share the ball because it is really hard to guard when you can break teams down by passing it around,” Vice said.

Stars Shine

Vice’s efficiency was on full display as she had 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting. She affected the game with eight rebounds, three steals, and five fouls drawn.

“I try to take shots within the offense,” Vice said. “I never try to force anything, just taking rhythm shots within my role.”

Forbes dropped 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting and contributed five rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals.

Volker added a team-high 20 points on 8-for-15 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the outside. Volker also had a team-high six assists to go along with five rebounds.

“Those three are settling into their roles,” Consuegra said. “They know what they do well, and they know what spots they need to get to on the offensive end.”

Georgetown’s leading scorer, Kelsey Ransom, had herself a day scoring 25 points on 9-for-21 from the floor. Ransom did her best to keep the Hoyas in the game, but Marquette forced Ransom into eight turnovers.

The Golden Eagles show their H.E.A.R.T

Marquette’s core values are heart, effort, accountability, respect and toughness. The Golden Eagles try to live by this mantra every day.

“I think it’s something our program lives by. Every day in practice, we do multiple toughness drills and give out hearts,” Vice said. “I think that translates over to games, as we always try to be the tougher team.”

On the court, it showed up through hustle and toughness.

The Golden Eagles had 12 steals, forced 21 Hoya turnovers and out-rebounded Georgetown 34-to-33.

“I thought our effort was great today,” Vice said

Up Next

Marquette has four days off to grow as a team before traveling to Cincinnati on January 29th to take on Xavier (6-14, 1-8 Big East) at 6 PM CST.

This story was written by Max Mullin. He can be reached at [email protected]  or on Twitter/X @MullinMax

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Halle Vice
Halle Vice finished with a career-high in points (14) and rebounds (11) in Marquette's 83-50 win over IU Indy Sunday afternoon (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Marquette routs IU Indy 83-50 to notch second home win of the season behind Halle Vice's double-double
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Women's basketball falls to South Florida in overtime in first round of NCAA Tournament
Marquette Wire Stock Photo
Basketball teams add new members to its programs
Also tagged with Lee Volker
The Golden Eagles shot just 19-for-54 in the loss Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 at the Al McGuire Center.
Lackluster second quarter proves to be too much to overcome in Marquette's 58-52 loss to Seton Hall
Marquette women's basketball fell to 3-3 in Big East play Wednesday night at the Al McGuire Center after suffering a 58-52 loss to Seton Hall.
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Marquette's comeback attempt falls short as Seton Hall prevails 58-52
Marquette women's basketball fell to 2-4 on the season in true road games with its 71-68 loss Wednesday night at Creighton.
Marquette’s hard-fought comeback falls short against Creighton, 71-68
Marquette women's basketball led by as many as 28 points on Sunday in it's 78-57 win over Illinois State (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Forbes tallies first career double-double in Marquette's 78-57 win over Illinois State
Also tagged with Skylar Forbes
The Golden Eagles improved to 4-3 in conference play after their 13-point win on Wednesday.
Mighty third quarter pushes Marquette past Providence, 67-54
Marquette women's basketball takes on No. 7 UConn Wed. Jan. 1 at the Al McGuire Center.
Rough second-half sees Marquette fall to No. 7 UConn, 77-45
Marquette women's basketball is averaging 78.1 points a game during its six-game win streak (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
MUWBB-Illinois State takeaways: Balanced offensive production leads to 78-57 win over Illinois State
Skylar Forbes drives to the basket against Indiana State Tuesday, Dec. 3 in Marquette's 83-67 win.
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Marquette's soars to a 83-67 win over Indiana State