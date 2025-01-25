Marquette outlasts Georgetown 75-57 behind a hot shooting night

Lee Volker, Skylar Forbes and Halle Vice combined to score 57 of Marquette’s 75 points in the Golden Eagles’s (13-6, 5-3 Big East) route of Georgetown (10-10, 3-6 Big East).

Sharing is caring

Marquette had 21 assists on 27 made field goals, marking the season’s second-highest assist rate (Assist/Field Goals made) and the best in Big East play at 77.7%.

“We are a much better team when we move and share the ball,” Consuegra said. “We get multiple actions within our offense, and we did that really well today.”

The Golden Eagles aren’t known as a 3-point juggernaut, but when the looks are open, uncontested shots created by unselfish passing can be dangerous from the outside.

Marquette shot 6-for-9 (66.6%) from beyond the arc, their best shooting percentage from deep this season.

“We want to be able to share the ball because it is really hard to guard when you can break teams down by passing it around,” Vice said.

Stars Shine

Vice’s efficiency was on full display as she had 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting. She affected the game with eight rebounds, three steals, and five fouls drawn.

“I try to take shots within the offense,” Vice said. “I never try to force anything, just taking rhythm shots within my role.”

Forbes dropped 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting and contributed five rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals.

Volker added a team-high 20 points on 8-for-15 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the outside. Volker also had a team-high six assists to go along with five rebounds.

“Those three are settling into their roles,” Consuegra said. “They know what they do well, and they know what spots they need to get to on the offensive end.”

Georgetown’s leading scorer, Kelsey Ransom, had herself a day scoring 25 points on 9-for-21 from the floor. Ransom did her best to keep the Hoyas in the game, but Marquette forced Ransom into eight turnovers.

The Golden Eagles show their H.E.A.R.T

Marquette’s core values are heart, effort, accountability, respect and toughness. The Golden Eagles try to live by this mantra every day.

“I think it’s something our program lives by. Every day in practice, we do multiple toughness drills and give out hearts,” Vice said. “I think that translates over to games, as we always try to be the tougher team.”

On the court, it showed up through hustle and toughness.

The Golden Eagles had 12 steals, forced 21 Hoya turnovers and out-rebounded Georgetown 34-to-33.

“I thought our effort was great today,” Vice said

Up Next

Marquette has four days off to grow as a team before traveling to Cincinnati on January 29th to take on Xavier (6-14, 1-8 Big East) at 6 PM CST.

This story was written by Max Mullin. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MullinMax