The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Skylar Forbes’ breakout season can be attributed to an underlying factor that might surprise you

Byline photo of Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio ProducerFebruary 25, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
Forbes ranks ninth in the Big East in scoring, averaging 15.2 points per game.

Skylar Forbes’s somersaulting during games is not by accident — it’s in her nature.

The sophomore forward’s basketball career started later than others. Forbes was balancing on beams and jumping through the air before she grew and picked up a basketball in her first year of high school.

“I was a gymnast from ages four to 13 or 14,” Forbes said. “I stuck with it, got a little too tall, so I had to quit.”

Yet, her rapid development since committing to play at Marquette has her on track to being a surefire All-Big East nod after this season.

In Marquette head coach Cara Consuegra’s opinion, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“Sky was a gymnast for a long time, which is hard to believe because she’s 6-3, and then she grew and became a basketball player,” Consuegra said. “For that reason, look at her build, look at her skillset, she’s just going to keep getting better.”

Forbes’ consistent improvement is paying dividends on the floor after picking up nearly 13 minutes per game more this season. She’s averaging 10.9 points and two more rebounds per game more than she did in her first season in the blue and gold and is the leading shot-blocker in the conference, averaging 1.7 per contest.

She’s more than doubled her 3-point percentage from last season, shooting 32.8 percent compared to 15 percent.

“I didn’t really shoot that much, and I don’t think I had enough confidence to shoot the ball the way I’m doing now,” Forbes said.

That confidence has been the catalyst to six 20-point performances this season, including a new career-high of 26 points in an 82-72 victory over DePaul at the Al McGuire Center on Feb. 15, where she made three triples.

Consuegra said she knows Forbes wants to live on the perimeter and shoot threes, but she believes Forbes can continue to grow on her interior offense.

“We’ve tried to get her to embrace she’s 6-3, she’s stronger than she looks,” Consuegra said. “She’s done a really good job embracing that physicality, being willing to get down on the block and put pressure on a defense that way, then she can step out to the perimeter and create from there.”

Forbes works with Chaz Franklin, the team’s director of player development who joined the team this season from the Chicago Sky, on embracing her post potential.

“We’ve been working on her playing more with her back to the basket,” Franklin said. “She’s been getting a lot of double teams as we go into Big East play, so learning how to read double teams and how to pivot away and find her open shooters on the backside and really use her strength to overpower her defenders.”

Forbes said she has tapped into her gymnast background when it comes to her interior offense.

“We’ve been working on my footwork and being able to maneuver through people,” Forbes said.

Her stronger presence inside is already paying off. In her first seven games of conference play, Forbes averaged 4.3 turnovers per game, and in her last seven, she’s cut that number down to 2.3 turnovers per contest. In turn, her assist to turnover ratio was 0.45 over the first seven games, and in the last seven, it’s 1.2.

“She’s had some tough moments where we’ve held her to a really high standard,” Consuegra said. “Every time, she’s responded and has come out on the other side a better player. She’s very accountable and she wants to be good.”

Forbes’s intangibles and shooting ability have set her up to play a stretch-four role as a professional, and Franklin said she sees that translating into the next level.

“She’s going to be a professional somewhere if she continues to develop in the way she’s developing right now,” Franklin said. “The sky’s the limit.”

No pun intended when talking about Marquette’s leading scorer.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X. 

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Cara Consuegra
Marquette is just one win away from its fourth consecutive 20-win season.
Marquette holds Georgetown without a field goal in the last six minutes to prevail 55-50 in a defensive battle
Marquette women's basketball moves into a tie for third place in the Big East standings with a record of 10-5.
Balanced scoring and another strong defensive performance leads Marquette to 69-51 win over Providence
Marquette women's basketball wins its second game in a row Saturday, 82-72 at the Al McGuire Center.
Forbes' best in scoring and a spark from Mason and Smith propels Marquette over DePaul, 82-72
Volker's 24 points help propel Marquette to its fifth road win of the season.
Road Warriors: Marquette avenges its loss from earlier this season to Seton Hall with a 68-61 road victory
Also tagged with Marquette Women's Basketball
MU holds Providence to 37.5 percent shooting from the field in its 69-51 win Wednesday night at the Al McGuire Center.
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Dominant third quarter pushes women's basketball to third straight win
Smith is averaging 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds per game this season.
A look inside Charia Smith's road to recovery
Forbes' 14 points aren't enough as MU drops its fifth game of Big East play.
Marquette comes up short against Butler, 67-65, in a heartbreaker at Hinkle
Vice is averaging 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds this season for the Golden Eagles.
Halle Vice blossoming in starting role through chemistry and positional versatility
About the Contributor
Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio Producer
Trevor Hilson is from Muskegon, Michigan and he is a journalism major. He is the Sports Audio Producer for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, he plays a lot of golf and gives lessons to his friends. He is excited for the national championship banner going into the Fiserv rafters for men's hoops at the start of next season.