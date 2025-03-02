Marquette finishes its first regular season under Cara Consuegra with a 92-57 loss at UConn

UConn (28-3, 18-0 Big East) soared past Marquette (20-9, 12-6 Big East) with a 92-57 win to earn their 12th straight and 31st overall Big East regular season title.

UConn’s dominance

UConn proved why they are the number five ranked team in the country. 11 players scored for the Huskies, including four players in double digits. Senior guard Paige Bueckers, probable Big East Player of the Year, led the way with 19 points (7-for-11) and seven assists. First-year Sarah Strong added 17 points (8-of-12), Azzi Fudd scored 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting, and Aubrey Griffin scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

UConn shot 59.4 percent (38-of-64) and 40 percent from downtown (6-for-15) while grabbing 31 rebounds to the Golden Eagles’ 22. The Huskies also had 24 assists.

UConn took control of the game early with defensive ball pressure. It forced 12 turnovers in the first quarter and scored 14 points off those turnovers. For the game, the Huskies forced 24 turnovers and scored 27 points off turnovers.

Connecticut also had 54 points in the paint and 18 layups to Marquette’s 18 paint points and six layups. UConn also got more production from their bench, scoring 31 bench points to the Golden Eagles’ 11.

Moreover, UConn proved why they are the class of the Big East and a national title favorite.

What Marquette did well

The Golden Eagles had three double-digit scorers. Jaidynn Mason led the way with 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting, Lee Volker scored 10 points on an efficient 4-for-7 and Skylar Forbes dropped 12 points on 3-for-12.

Marquette also won the foul line, going 15-of-16 at the charity stripe to UConn’s 10-of-12. The Golden Eagles also grabbed eight offensive boards.

Season Overview

Marquette was picked 10th in the Preseason Big East Coaches Poll and had no all-conference preseason selections. The Golden Eagles took the Big East by storm, showing a preview of what the Consuegra era at Marquette could look like. They won 20 games and will likely finish fourth in the Big East.

This year, the foundation of Marquette women’s basketball culture was set. The team was committed to improving themselves and each other, leading to steady improvement throughout the year.

Before the season started, Coach Consuegra emphasized the importance of building a solid foundation.

“In year one, wins are really important, but the foundation of what we are doing is the most important thing,” Consuegra said.

That foundation has been built with a 20-win season, but more importantly, a general attitude and mantra of Heart, Effort, Accountability, Respect and Toughness (H.E.A.R.T.).

Up Next

Marquette travels to Uncasville, Connecticut, to play in the Big East tournament. It will likely be the fourth seed, playing Villanova, the fifth seed. The four-versus-five game is at 1:30 p.m. CST on March 8th.

According to ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme, the Golden Eagles are currently in the first four out of the NCAA tournament. A win against Villanova or potential second-round opponent UConn could help Marquette advance to the big dance.

This story was written by Max Mullin. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MullinMax