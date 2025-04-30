The student news site of Marquette University

Lee Volker and Abbey Cracknell returning to Marquette women’s basketball for 2025-26 season

Byline photo of Mikey Severson
Mikey Severson, Sports ReporterApril 30, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
Cracknell and Volker will both return to Marquette for a third season.

Seniors Lee Volker and Abbey Cracknell will be returning to the program as graduate students in 2025-26; the program announced on social media Tuesday morning in a graphic stating “The Last Dance: Unfinished Business”.

Both players came to Marquette as juniors ahead of the 2023-24 season under former head coach Megan Duffy. Volker transferred in from Duke, and Cracknell, an Avoca Beach, Australia native, played at Gulf Coast State College in Florida before joining the Golden Eagles. Both were honored before the Senior Day game on Feb. 27, but the Mar. 23 close overtime loss in the WBIT to James Madison will not be the last time that the pair will don blue and gold.

Volker emerged as Marquette’s “Swiss Army Knife” during head coach Cara Consuegra’s first season, notching Second Team All-Big East honors, and being named to the league’s weekly honor roll three times. She started all 32 games for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Volker brings an outside presence to her scoring, shooting from over 41 percent from beyond the arc in 2024-25. As a scorer, Volker crossed the 20-point mark four times and set a career-high 24 points in a Feb. 12 win over Seton Hall.

Cracknell served as a spark off the bench, playing in 29 contests, averaging just over nine minutes a game. She racked up four steals in the Golden Eagles’ momentum building win over Rutgers in the Battle of the Banks Thanksgiving multi-team event. She also flashed some of her playmaking ability while dishing out five assists in last season’s non-conference finale against Stonehill.

With Marquette’s senior duo staying in Milwaukee for another season, the Golden Eagles will not lose any players from Consuegra’s 21-win team. Along with retaining Volker and Cracknell, the program has made some additions this April, signing guard Jordan Meulemans from Big East rival Butler, and announcing the hiring of assistant coach Samantha Logic, earlier in the week on Monday afternoon.

Marquette is just one of 25 teams in NCAA Division I that had zero players enter the transfer portal this offseason.

This article was written by Mikey Severson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MikeySeversonMU.

