Marquette’s comeback effort prevails as it downs Rutgers 59-57

Max Mullin, Sports ReporterNovember 29, 2024
Sophomore forward Skylar Forward tallied a career-high 23 points in Marquette’s 59-57 win over Rutgers Friday, Nov. 29 (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).

Marquette women’s basketball (3-2) stunned Rutgers (4-3) Friday afternoon 59-57 in what could be considered a program-defining road win in New Jersey.

The comeback prevails

At the half, Marquette trailed 31-17. The Golden Eagles had 16 turnovers and shot 7-for-32 (22%) from the floor, including 0-of-6 from three.  Rutgers only had seven turnovers and shot 13-for-34 (38%).

In the third quarter, the Golden Eagles had 20 points while shooting 8-16 (3-6 3pt) and added 22 points in the fourth quarter on 6-for-13 (2-of-4 3pt). Marquette cut their turnovers in half with eight in the second half. As for the Scarlet Knights, they had 15 second-half turnovers, which led to 16 Golden Eagle points.

The game looked to be in trouble for the Golden Eagles when guard Mya Petticord hit a 3-pointer that caromed around the rim to give Rutgers a 58-54 lead with 2:07 left in the fourth quarter. However, after a review, it was determined that Petticord’s foot was on the arc, making it a 2-point basket and trimming the Scarlet Knight’s lead to 57-54.

Subsequently, guard Olivia Porter found forward Lee Volker on the left wing for a 3-pointer to tie the game at 57 a piece with 1:23 on the clock. From there, MU forced a Rutgers turnover, and Skylar Forbes got fouled and drilled a pair of free throws with 44.4 seconds left. Marquette was able to hold the lead by a Lee Volker steal with 2 seconds left to claim the 59-57 victory.

Statistical output

Volker came through in the clutch and was the backbone for the Golden Eagles, scoring 18 points (shooting 7-for-13 from the field), grabbing seven rebounds (four offensive), adding three assists and a game-sealing steal.

Skylar Forbes led Marquette with 23 points, six rebounds, five blocks, and two steals.

The Golden Eagles held Rutgers’ best scorer Destiny Adams (21.7 points per game) to eight points on 3-of-9 shooting. Kiyomi McMiller led the Scarlet Knights with 19 points and Lexi Thompson added 10 points.

Marquette had 19 offensive rebounds, getting an impressive 44% of their missed shots. They out-rebounded the Scarlet Knights 45 to 39.

A win to build on

The win marks Cara Consuegra’s first road win as head coach. Consuegra has prided herself in the past on being hard-nosed, resilient, and defensive-oriented coach. Her level of grit showed in the way the Golden Eagles played today.

The game looked out of reach multiple times, but Marquette’s body language, energy and grit never wavered. If anything, the more the Golden Eagles trailed, the harder and more connected they played.

Marquette was picked to finish 10th in the Big East preseason coaches’ poll, and outside expectations were low. The Golden Eagles have so far embodied Consuegra’s mentality. No matter the odds or situation, Marquette has continued to harder and play for and with each other.

Up next

The Golden Eagles return to the floor tomorrow, Nov. 30, at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on Maryland Eastern Shore (4-3) as part of the Battle on the Banks mid-season tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CST.

