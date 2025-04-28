Women’s basketball adds assistant coach and Wisconsin native Samantha Logic

Marquette women’s basketball head coach Cara Consuegra has hired Samantha Logic as an assistant coach, the program announced Monday afternoon.

“I am very excited to be back home and join the Marquette women’s basketball family,” Logic said in a press release. “I believe in Cara and her vision for her program and I cannot wait to get to campus and help build on the success of this team.”

Logic is from Racine, Wisconsin and was a five-star recruit coming out of J.I. Case High School. She was named a McDonald’s All-American and earned the title of Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the 2010-2011 season. She was also honored as Miss Wisconsin Basketball and was a Parade All-American in high school.

According to ESPN, Logic was considering Marquette in the recruitment process before ultimately committing to play collegiately at the University of Iowa. In her time with the Hawkeyes, Logic played under former head coach and MVC Hall of Famer Lisa Bluder. She started 135 games at Iowa, averaging 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists per game during her career and racked up six career triple-doubles.

Logic was then selected in the first round of the 2015 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream. However, she played most of her games with the San Antonio Stars (now Las Vegas Aces) during her lone season in the WNBA, appearing in 27 games between both squads over the course of the campaign.

After her stint in the WNBA, Logic spent a decade playing overseas professionally, spending time in an array of countries, most recently in Romania for CSM Constanta in 2024. She also played for the Wisconsin GLO, a professional team based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from 2019-2023, while playing overseas.

“We are excited to have Sam join our staff,” Consuegra said in the release. “Sam is someone I’ve known and respected for a long time. She is a high character individual who aligns with our program’s core values. Her outstanding college experience and years of playing professionally will bring a unique perspective to our players and impact our program right away.”

Along with Logic, Marquette also just added the De Pere, Wisconsin native transfer guard Jordan Meulemans to its squad, and first-year Jasonya “JJ” Barnes, who is also from Racine, will be joining the Golden Eagles in the fall.

This article was written by Mikey Severson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MikeySeversonMU.