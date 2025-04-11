De Pere native Jordan Meulemans returning to her home state to play for Marquette women’s basketball

The initial domino of Cara Consuegra’s first full offseason has fallen, by way of an acquisition from the transfer portal.

Jordan Meulemans, a De Pere, Wisconsin native, announced her intention to join the Golden Eagles this upcoming season, the program announced Apr. 10, on social media. She started her collegiate career at Butler, playing her first two seasons there, before tearing her ACL this past fall and sitting out the 2024-25 campaign as a result.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan:) (@jordan.meulemans)

Meulemans played in most of the Bulldogs’ games before the injury and started in over half of her appearances in Indianapolis. She averaged nearly eight points, two rebounds and an assist as a sophomore, whilst shooting 42.4 percent from deep.

She left De Pere High School as the school’s all-time leading scorer (boys or girls) and was an early contributor for the Bulldogs as a first-year, making 15 starts in 26 appearances, shot 32.7 percent from beyond the arc.

With most of Consuegra’s starting lineup returning to Milwaukee for the 2025-26 season, barring any departures via the portal, Meulemans looks to tap into Lee Volker’s presence as a 3-point threat, bringing plenty of Big East experience to the group.

This article was written by Mikey Severson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MikeySeversonMU.