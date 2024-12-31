The student news site of Marquette University

BREAKING: Sophomore libero Molly Berezowitz transferring to Kentucky

Byline photo of Mikey Severson
Mikey Severson, Sports ReporterDecember 31, 2024
Photo by Marquette Athletics
Molly Berezowitz averaged 2.5 digs per set in 2024.

Marquette volleyball has now lost a key member of its Sweet Sixteen run this past season to the transfer portal, in addition to an eight-member senior class including the likes of Ella Foti, Hattie Bray, Aubrey Hamilton and Carsen Murray.

Sophomore libero and defensive specialist Molly Berezowitz announced her decision to transfer to the University of Kentucky Tuesday afternoon on Instagram. Berezowitz split libero duties with junior Adriana Studer, in addition to seniors Jadyn Garrison and Samantha Naber over the course of the 2024 season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Molly Berezowitz (@mollyberezowitz)

Berezowitz recorded 21 digs in Marquette’s round of 32 five-set triumph over Utah, and 18 digs in its Sweet Sixteen defeat against Penn State, serving as a key defensive presence for Marquette down the stretch of the 2024 campaign.

Coming from an athletic family, Berezowitz’s older sister, Maddie, played libero for Kentucky from 2019-2022. Her younger sister, Kati, is currently committed to Vanderbilt also as a libero. Her older brother, Joey, is a junior guard for Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s basketball.

With Berezowitz’s departure, Marquette volleyball has no college graduating class of 2027 players on its roster. Kentucky advanced to the Elite Eight this past season, finishing with a 23-8 overall record, and 14-2 in SEC play.

Berezowitz’s decision to trade in the blue and gold for blue and white provides an extra layer of intrigue for how the Golden Eagles will retool their lineup in the wake of a large graduating senior class, and how the program will build off a historic Sweet 16 season.

This article was written by Mikey Severson, he can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MikeySeversonMU

Mikey Severson
Mikey Severson, Sports Reporter
Mikey Severson is a sophomore from St. Charles, Illinois majoring in Journalism, with a minor in Sports Management. He is a Sports Reporter for the 2024-25 school year. In his free time, Mikey enjoys watching football, playing tennis & pickleball, hanging out with friends and trying new foods. He is excited to provide engaging coverage of sports within the Marquette community.